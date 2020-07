रिया चक्रवर्ती ने बनाया सतीश मानशिंदे को अपना वकील, लड़ चुके हैं सलमान-संजय दत्त का केस

View this post on Instagram

#rheachakraborty lawyer arrives at her home after an FIR was filed by #SushantSingRajput father today in Patna Allegation 1: There was Rs. 17 crores in one of the bank accounts of Sushant. From that bank account, 15 crores were transferred into another account in which there was no connection with Sushant. Sushant's father has flagged this transaction and has asked for a probe. IPC 341: Wrongfully restraining a person or in other words, holding him captive or locking up a person against his will. IPC 323: Voluntarily causing hurt to a person or in other words, it is being alleged by his father that Sushant Singh Rajput was physically attacked. Tweets by @soumyadiptab . #viralbhayani @viralbhayani