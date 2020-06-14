ये थीं सुशांत ‌सिंह राजपूत की 50 ख्वाहिशें, हाथ से लिखकर बनाई थी लिस्ट



My 50 DREAMS & counting...!

————————1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon ‍♂️

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space.

6. Play tennis with a Champion

7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm

26. Visit LIGO.

27. Raise a horse

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms

29. Work for Free Education

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga ‍♂️

32. Visit Antarctica 33. Help train Women in Self-defense

34. Shoot an Active Volcano pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206

Learn how to Farm

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij

43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl

Come Rain, Come Snow⛄️

Wherever Your Dreams take You

You Gotta Go...!

—— Dream 25/50

Disneyland ✅ pic.twitter.com/828MIG95aN

A place where WWW was invented.

A place that discovered the God (damn:) particle.

A place of numerous divine collisions.

A place where Matter matters.

A big thanks to #CERN for being so welcoming and making my dream come true.

—Dream 17/50 ✅ #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/LEnwdSmwSw

Getting C L OSER to my dream, the first of 150; “To fly...”✈️ #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/jH7uBT0gPA

Dream 33/150

“Create non-zero sum, darwinian, socio-economic structures that would enable at least 1 billion people by bio-mimicking (Non-linear Emergence) .”#livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/JimkCLh0t9

Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की आत्महत्या ने सबको चौंकाया है. किसी को समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि वो इंसान जो कुछ महीनों पहले ही अपनी ख्वाहिशों को रंग-बिरंगी कलम से सूची बना रहा था और उन्हें पूरा करने के लिए इंडिया से लेकर अमेरिका तक जा रहा था, उसी ने खुद को फंदे से लटका लिया. महज आठ-नौ महीने पहले सुशांत ने अपनी एक लिस्ट बनाई थी, जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी 50 ख्वाहिशों का जिक्र किया था.पहले सुशांत अपनी ख्वाहिशों को कॉपी पन्ने पर रंग-बिरंगी कलमों से लिखकर पूरी लिस्ट तैयार करते और फिर उनको पूरा करने में लग जाते. अपने हर ड्रीम पूरा होने पर वो इसकी सूचना भी देते. जैसे उनकी 25वीं ड्रीम पूरी होने पर उन्होंने ये वीडियो शेयर किया था-लेकिन दुखी करने वाली बात ये है कि सुशांत अपनी सारी ख्वाहिशें पूरी नहीं कर पाए. उन्होंने ये ड्रीम लिस्ट पिछले साल सितंबर में बनाई थी और लिस्ट बनाते ही इसे पूरा करने में लग गए थे. उन्होंने एक दो महीने में ही अपनी ड्रीम लिस्ट की कई चीजों को पूरा कर लिया था. लेकिन सभी को पूरा नहीं कर पाए थे. उनकी नेटफ्लिक्स पर आखिरी फिल्म 'ड्राइव' नवंबर में रिलीज हुई थी. दिसंबर तक उन्होंने ट्वीट किए. दिसंबर के आखिरी सप्ताह के बाद उन्होंने ट्वीट करना बंद कर दिया, अपनी ड्रीम्स को पूरा करना बंद कर दिया. वो अपनी सभी 50 ड्रीम्स पूरी नहीं कर पाए.यहां तक जब सुशांत इस दुनिया में नहीं रहे तब उनकी ख्वाहिशों के बारे में लोग बात कर रहे हैं. टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा ने उनके जाने के बाद उनकी विश को लेकर कहा कि सुशांत ने उनके साथ टेनिस खेलने के लिए कहा था.हालांकि इससे पहले भी उन्होंने अपने लिए 150 की लिस्ट तैयार की थी. उसमें उन्होंने कई सारी पूरी की थीं, लेकिन सारी पूरी नहीं कर पाए थे. उनकी इन सब चीजों को देखकर पता चलता है कि वो जिंदगी से कितने भरे हुए थे. लेकिन बीते छह माह में जब तीन से ज्यादा महीनों तक दुनिया कोरोना संकट से जूझ रही थी उन्हीं दिनों में ये एक्टर अपने घर में अपनी ही चुनौतियों से लड़ रहा था. आखिरकार 14 जून को अभिनेता ने मौत को गले लगा लिया.