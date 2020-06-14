ये थीं सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की 50 ख्वाहिशें, हाथ से लिखकर बनाई थी लिस्ट
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की ख्वाहिशें.
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) जिंदगी से भरे हुए थे. वो अपनी ख्वाहिशों की लिस्ट बनाते थे.
June 14, 2020
My 50 DREAMS & counting...!6. Play tennis with a Champion
————————1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon ♂️
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed
4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space.
7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
15. Play Poker with a Champ
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
26. Visit LIGO.
27. Raise a horse
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms
29. Work for Free Education
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga ♂️
32. Visit Antarctica 33. Help train Women in Self-defense
34. Shoot an Active Volcano pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
Learn how to Farm
36. Teach dance to kids
37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer
38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book
39. Understand Polynesian astronomy
40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
41. Play Chess with a Champion
42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna
44 Perform experiments of Cymatics
45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
47 Learn to Surf
48 Work in AI & exponential
technologies
49 Learn Capoeira
50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
पहले सुशांत अपनी ख्वाहिशों को कॉपी पन्ने पर रंग-बिरंगी कलमों से लिखकर पूरी लिस्ट तैयार करते और फिर उनको पूरा करने में लग जाते. अपने हर ड्रीम पूरा होने पर वो इसकी सूचना भी देते. जैसे उनकी 25वीं ड्रीम पूरी होने पर उन्होंने ये वीडियो शेयर किया था-
Come Rain, Come Snow⛄️
Wherever Your Dreams take You
You Gotta Go...!
—— Dream 25/50
Disneyland ✅ pic.twitter.com/828MIG95aN
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 8, 2019
A place where WWW was invented.
A place that discovered the God (damn:) particle.
A place of numerous divine collisions.
A place where Matter matters.
A big thanks to #CERN for being so welcoming and making my dream come true.
—Dream 17/50 ✅ #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/LEnwdSmwSw
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 15, 2019
लेकिन दुखी करने वाली बात ये है कि सुशांत अपनी सारी ख्वाहिशें पूरी नहीं कर पाए. उन्होंने ये ड्रीम लिस्ट पिछले साल सितंबर में बनाई थी और लिस्ट बनाते ही इसे पूरा करने में लग गए थे. उन्होंने एक दो महीने में ही अपनी ड्रीम लिस्ट की कई चीजों को पूरा कर लिया था. लेकिन सभी को पूरा नहीं कर पाए थे. उनकी नेटफ्लिक्स पर आखिरी फिल्म 'ड्राइव' नवंबर में रिलीज हुई थी. दिसंबर तक उन्होंने ट्वीट किए. दिसंबर के आखिरी सप्ताह के बाद उन्होंने ट्वीट करना बंद कर दिया, अपनी ड्रीम्स को पूरा करना बंद कर दिया. वो अपनी सभी 50 ड्रीम्स पूरी नहीं कर पाए.
Getting C L OSER to my dream, the first of 150; “To fly...”✈️ #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/jH7uBT0gPA
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 15, 2018
Dream 33/150
“Create non-zero sum, darwinian, socio-economic structures that would enable at least 1 billion people by bio-mimicking (Non-linear Emergence) .”#livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/JimkCLh0t9
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 26, 2018
यहां तक जब सुशांत इस दुनिया में नहीं रहे तब उनकी ख्वाहिशों के बारे में लोग बात कर रहे हैं. टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा ने उनके जाने के बाद उनकी विश को लेकर कहा कि सुशांत ने उनके साथ टेनिस खेलने के लिए कहा था.
Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020
हालांकि इससे पहले भी उन्होंने अपने लिए 150 की लिस्ट तैयार की थी. उसमें उन्होंने कई सारी पूरी की थीं, लेकिन सारी पूरी नहीं कर पाए थे. उनकी इन सब चीजों को देखकर पता चलता है कि वो जिंदगी से कितने भरे हुए थे. लेकिन बीते छह माह में जब तीन से ज्यादा महीनों तक दुनिया कोरोना संकट से जूझ रही थी उन्हीं दिनों में ये एक्टर अपने घर में अपनी ही चुनौतियों से लड़ रहा था. आखिरकार 14 जून को अभिनेता ने मौत को गले लगा लिया.
