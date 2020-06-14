मनोरंजन

ये थीं सुशांत ‌सिंह राजपूत की 50 ख्वाहिशें, हाथ से लिखकर बनाई थी लिस्ट

News18Hindi
Updated: June 14, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
ये थीं सुशांत ‌सिंह राजपूत की 50 ख्वाहिशें, हाथ से लिखकर बनाई थी लिस्ट
सुशांत ‌सिंह राजपूत की ख्वाहिशें.

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) जिंदगी से भरे हुए थे. वो अपनी ख्वाहिशों की लिस्ट बनाते थे.

मुंबई. बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की आत्महत्या ने सबको चौंकाया है. किसी को समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि वो इंसान जो कुछ महीनों पहले ही अपनी ख्वाहिशों को रंग-बिरंगी कलम से सूची बना रहा था और उन्हें पूरा करने के लिए इंडिया से लेकर अमेरिका तक जा रहा था, उसी ने खुद को फंदे से लटका लिया. महज आठ-नौ महीने पहले सुशांत ने अपनी एक लिस्ट बनाई थी, जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी 50 ख्वाहिशों का जिक्र किया था.













पहले सुशांत अपनी ख्वाहिशों को कॉपी पन्ने पर रंग-बिरंगी कलमों से लिखकर पूरी लिस्ट तैयार करते और फिर उनको पूरा करने में लग जाते. अपने हर ड्रीम पूरा होने पर वो इसकी सूचना भी देते. जैसे उनकी 25वीं ड्रीम पूरी होने पर उन्होंने ये वीडियो शेयर किया था-





लेकिन दुखी करने वाली बात ये है कि सुशांत अपनी सारी ख्वाहिशें पूरी नहीं कर पाए. उन्होंने ये ड्रीम लिस्ट पिछले साल सितंबर में बनाई थी और लिस्ट बनाते ही इसे पूरा करने में लग गए थे. उन्होंने एक दो महीने में ही अपनी ड्रीम लिस्ट की कई चीजों को पूरा कर लिया था. लेकिन सभी को पूरा नहीं कर पाए थे. उनकी नेटफ्लिक्स पर आखिरी फिल्म 'ड्राइव' नवंबर में रिलीज हुई थी. दिसंबर तक उन्होंने ट्वीट किए. दिसंबर के आखिरी सप्ताह के बाद उन्होंने ट्वीट करना बंद कर दिया, अपनी ड्रीम्स को पूरा करना बंद कर दिया. वो अपनी सभी 50 ड्रीम्स पूरी नहीं कर पाए.





यहां तक जब सुशांत इस दुनिया में नहीं रहे तब उनकी ख्वाहिशों के बारे में लोग बात कर रहे हैं. टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा ने उनके जाने के बाद उनकी विश को लेकर कहा कि सुशांत ने उनके साथ टेनिस खेलने के लिए कहा था.



हालांकि इससे पहले भी उन्होंने अपने लिए 150 की लिस्ट तैयार की थी. उसमें उन्होंने कई सारी पूरी की थीं, लेकिन सारी पूरी नहीं कर पाए थे. उनकी इन सब चीजों को देखकर पता चलता है कि वो जिंदगी से कितने भरे हुए थे. लेकिन बीते छह माह में जब तीन से ज्यादा महीनों तक दुनिया कोरोना संकट से जूझ रही थी उन्हीं दिनों में ये एक्टर अपने घर में अपनी ही चुनौतियों से लड़ रहा था. आखिरकार 14 जून को अभिनेता ने मौत को गले लगा लिया.

यह भी पढ़ेंः सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का 'छिछोरे' में पड़ा था सुसाइड से पाला!
First published: June 14, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
