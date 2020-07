Dil Bechara: सुशांत की आखिरी फिल्म का इंतजार खत्म, कब, कहां, कैसे देख सकेंगे मूवी? यहां जाने सारी डीटेल

View this post on Instagram



We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput ❤️ Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST). @arrahman @sanjanasanghi96 @sahilvaid24 @swastikamukherjee13 @saswatachatterjeeofficial #SaifAliKhan @shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @mukeshchhabracc repost and share if you can ❤️