सोनचिड़िया के सेट पर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का नागिन डांस हुआ वायरल, देखें थ्रोबैक Video

Sushant with Khushi . God !! He is a lil baby ❤️❤️❤️ Sushiiiiii has a golden heart and a soul of lil child . My handsome and innocent baby is unique and innocent . your purity , your humility and your innocence melted my heart and made me more proud of you till the last breath but your innocence and purity now hurt more baby . . This unconditional love took my breath away I loveddddddddd those innocent moments I adore the lil kid who dwells inside your pure heart . . His love is always unconditional He is a kind and pure hearted He was an angel on the earth His real happiness was nothing more than a moment he spends in playing with a pure soul like Khushi ❤️❤️ . . Just fallen love with this innocent video . You are a very shy boy and humble hero ❤️ . . Sushant , you will be forever all this ♾✨⭐️ . . They killed my boy Those evils and heartless cheap gang killed his innocent soul Those murderers took him away from us But I swear Sushant to fight for your justice till my last breath ✊ Promise being always there for you and defending you with all my power . Promise you that they will never able or succeed to take your love from my heart or take your soul away from me , they will never do whatever they tried cauz no one can separate the connection between our souls ✊❤️ . We gonna meet again soon bae Forever Sushiiiiii . #repost @ram_naresh_diwakar ・・・ Koi Lauta De Woh Pyare Pyare Din. ♥️ #MissyouSushant #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #SSR #SushantSinghRajput #WhoKilledSushant #LegendsNeverDie