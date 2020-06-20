सुष्मिता के लिए रोहमन ने इसलिए गाया गाना, एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- 'तुम्हारे बिना ये नहीं कर पाती'



I have wanted to share this Video for months!! Finally the time has come!! . Let me give you the back story of this video !! Its from the first time that i went to the set of AARYA (they were shooting in Madh island on this particular day)!! I have known Sush to be a certain way & i had no doubt that she will Own the character of Aarya ! So the first time i saw her perform, i realised how unaware i was of her true potential as an Actor !! @sushmitasen i have seen you mould into Aarya, i have seen you grow as Aarya, i have seen you give your soul to Aarya & now i can finally say, i have seen you Rule the world as AARYA!! Take a bow you Amazing woman !! ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you everyone for all the positive feed back on AARYA ❤️ . . P.s. Hats off to team Aarya @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @madhvaniram Thank you so much ❤️