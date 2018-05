Very observant I must say guys. @ministry_of_bollywood Reminded me of my childhood ambition! I always wanted to be the “washing powder Nirma child!” @chandiniw @saracapela @hot.hair.balloon #Repost @movietalkies with @get_repost ・・・ LOL! Was #SwaraBhasker's look inspired by #NirmaGirl? #SwaraBhaskar #funny #funnymemes #VeereDiWedding #lol #bollywoodmemes

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on May 23, 2018 at 5:39am PDT