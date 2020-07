View this post on Instagram



Those were the days.... This was while I was shooting for an ad for my brand @womens.horlicks Getting into a swimming pool is joy for me but it wasn’t always like that. Had a scary near drowning experience in a pool when I was a kid so got really scared of learning how to swim. It was only 9 years back that I finally got over that fear and learnt swimming. I Remember swimming laps in an indoor pool alongside many kids in the same class and it made me feel that how learning has no age n probably the child in me is still alive 😁 #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost