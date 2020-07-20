मनोरंजन

तमन्ना भाटिया ने छत पर नहाते हुए की एक्सरसाइज, फैन्स ने कहा- उफ्फ...

तमन्ना भाटिया ने छत पर नहाते हुए की एक्सरसाइज, फैन्स ने कहा- उफ्फ...
तमन्ना भाटिया.

साउथ इंडियन फिल्मों से मशहूर हुई एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना भाटिया (Tamannaah Bhatia) को हिन्दी सिनेमा के दर्शक भी खूब पसंद करते हैं.

मुंबई. साउथ इंडियन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना भाटिया (Tamannaah Bhatia) को सोशल मीडिया से लेकर असल जिंगदी तक लोग बहुत प्यार देते हैं. साउथ इंडियन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से ले‌कर हिन्दी सिनेमा के चाहने वाले भी उनके दीवाने हैं. हाल ही में तमन्ना ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान अपने छत पर बारिश के पानी में नहाते हुए एक्सरसाइज करने की एक तस्वीर शेयर की है. इसको शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा कि एक्सरसाइज, थैरेपी और शॉवर. सबकुछ एक साथ. मुंबई के मॉनसून तुमने मेरे वर्कआउट को और ज्यादा सुहावना बना दिया. बारिश हर चीज को बेहतर कर देती है. हर रोज वर्कआउट करें.

इस तस्वीर में तमन्ना अपने एक्सरसाइज की आउटफीट में हैं. वो अक्सर जबर्दस्त आउटफीट में तस्वीरें शेयर करती रही हैं. तमन्ना की ये फोटो देखकर उनके फैन्स एक बार फिर से दीवाने हो गए हैं. सभी एकसुर में उनकी खूबसूरती की तारीफ कर रहे हैं. किसी ने उन्हें बेहद खूबसूरत कहा तो किसी ने महज उफ्फ... कहकर अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त कीं. यहां देखें तमन्ना की तस्‍वीर...











View this post on Instagram





Exercise, therapy and a shower....all at the same time! #MumbaiMonsoons you make my workouts blissful 🏋️‍♀️🌧 #RainsMakeEverythingBetter #WorkoutEveryDamnDay


A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on






तमन्ना एक नॉर्थ इंडियन फैमिली से हैं. हालांकि उनका पालन-पोषण मुंबई में हुआ है. उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत भी हिन्दी फिल्मों से की थीं. यही नहीं उन्होंने कुछ हिन्दी गानों के एलबम में भी काम किया. लेकिन मनमाफिक संतुष्टि ना मिलने पर उन्होंने तेलगू और तमिल फिल्मों का रुख किया. अब तमन्ना को उनकी फिल्में 'बाहुबली', 'रीबेल', 'से रा नरसिंहा रेड्डी', 'अयान, पैरा', 'सिरुथई', 'धर्मा दुरै' से जानते हैं.







इसके अलावा उन्होंने हिन्दी में भी फिल्में कीं लेकिन वो इतनी सफल नहीं. उन्होंने अजय देवगन के साथ 'हिम्मतवाला', अक्षय कुमार के साथ 'एंटरटेनमेंट' और सैफ अली खान के साथ 'द हमशकल्स' में काम किया. उन्होंने शुरुआत भी 'चांद सा रोशन चेहरा' से की थी. जब‌कि उनके नाम पर एक और हिन्‍दी फिल्म 'खामोशी' भी दर्ज है. जबकि इस साल नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी के साथ वो 'बोले चूड़िया' में दिखाई देंगी. साथ ही उनकी दो साउथ इंडियन फिल्में भी आ रही हैं.
