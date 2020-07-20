तमन्ना भाटिया ने छत पर नहाते हुए की एक्सरसाइज, फैन्स ने कहा- उफ्फ...
तमन्ना भाटिया.
साउथ इंडियन फिल्मों से मशहूर हुई एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना भाटिया (Tamannaah Bhatia) को हिन्दी सिनेमा के दर्शक भी खूब पसंद करते हैं.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 8:23 PM IST
इस तस्वीर में तमन्ना अपने एक्सरसाइज की आउटफीट में हैं. वो अक्सर जबर्दस्त आउटफीट में तस्वीरें शेयर करती रही हैं. तमन्ना की ये फोटो देखकर उनके फैन्स एक बार फिर से दीवाने हो गए हैं. सभी एकसुर में उनकी खूबसूरती की तारीफ कर रहे हैं. किसी ने उन्हें बेहद खूबसूरत कहा तो किसी ने महज उफ्फ... कहकर अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त कीं. यहां देखें तमन्ना की तस्वीर...
तमन्ना एक नॉर्थ इंडियन फैमिली से हैं. हालांकि उनका पालन-पोषण मुंबई में हुआ है. उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत भी हिन्दी फिल्मों से की थीं. यही नहीं उन्होंने कुछ हिन्दी गानों के एलबम में भी काम किया. लेकिन मनमाफिक संतुष्टि ना मिलने पर उन्होंने तेलगू और तमिल फिल्मों का रुख किया. अब तमन्ना को उनकी फिल्में 'बाहुबली', 'रीबेल', 'से रा नरसिंहा रेड्डी', 'अयान, पैरा', 'सिरुथई', 'धर्मा दुरै' से जानते हैं.
Aren't we all tired of wiping and cleaning our surroundings daily? Droom's Germ Shield is India's Most Trusted, Scientific and Tech Driven Antimicrobial Treatment, that keeps your loved ones safe and your surroundings sanitized and, lasts for atleast 90 days. Use Code TAMAN15 to avail 15% on your first order.
Hello All, Here is the first teaser of Instagraaamam; The First Malayalam Full Fledged web Series. It's is Produced by my dear friend,Dr Leena S for LS Filmcorp and directed by filmmaker Mridul M Nair. Instagraaamam has a lot of main stream actors from the Malayalam Industry and definitely it's gonna be "a kind of its own". All the best to the entire cast and crew of "Instagraaamam " and here is the link to the teaser of this upcoming super cool humorous series !!!
इसके अलावा उन्होंने हिन्दी में भी फिल्में कीं लेकिन वो इतनी सफल नहीं. उन्होंने अजय देवगन के साथ 'हिम्मतवाला', अक्षय कुमार के साथ 'एंटरटेनमेंट' और सैफ अली खान के साथ 'द हमशकल्स' में काम किया. उन्होंने शुरुआत भी 'चांद सा रोशन चेहरा' से की थी. जबकि उनके नाम पर एक और हिन्दी फिल्म 'खामोशी' भी दर्ज है. जबकि इस साल नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी के साथ वो 'बोले चूड़िया' में दिखाई देंगी. साथ ही उनकी दो साउथ इंडियन फिल्में भी आ रही हैं.