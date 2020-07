तमन्ना भाटिया ने झरने के बीच यूं उठाया लुत्फ, फोटो देख फैन बोले- 'पानी में आग लगा दी'

View this post on Instagram

Eventually the human spirit seeks places not rearranged by the human race. A world devoid of wifi but with a promise of a better connection.In every acquaintance with nature one receives far more than one expects as she is selfless, unconditional and limitless. Surrender to nature and discover the fullfillment of every necessity. This #WorldNatureConservationDay let’s pledge to take care of nature as much as she takes care of us🌱