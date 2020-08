US: भारतीय मूल की कमला हैरिस बनीं उपराष्ट्रपति पद की उम्मीदवार, प्रियंका चोपड़ा बोलीं- गर्व का पल

View this post on Instagram

This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. 🙌🏽 #representationmatters PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come! ❤️