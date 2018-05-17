10 महीने बाद दुबई जेल से रिहा हुई इस एक्टर की पत्नी !
पत्नी की मदद के लिए अमित दो बाद दुबई जा चुके हैं. लेकिन पहले वह जमानत कराने में नाकाम रहे थे. अब आखिरकार 10 महीनों के लंबे वक्त के इंतजार के बाद रूबी को बेल मिल गई है. स्पॉटबॉय की खबर के मुताबिक, रूबी जेल से बाहर आ चुकी हैं. बस कुछ कानूनी औपचारिकताओं को पूरा करना बाकी है. अमित टंडन और उनकी बेटी फिलहाल दुबई में ही हैं.
अमित टंडन की पत्नी रूबी मुंबई के एक जानी मानी डर्मेटोलॉजिस्ट हैं. उनके क्लाइंट्स में फिल्म और टीवी इंडस्ट्री के कई बड़े नाम शामिल हैं. इनमें मोनी रॉय, संजीदा शेख, इकबाल खान, लकी मोरानी, रोहित वर्मा और विक्रम भट्ट जैसे स्टार्स शामिल हैं.
We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. Been 15 years since I moved to India and left New York and not one day goes by without missing family. Was so nice having you around and cant wait to see you again. Hug your mom and dad right away as they are a blessing from god. #parentslove #nogreaterbond #missyou #comebacksoon #love #light #smiles
You are my happiness and my blessing and my reason to smile each and every day. I know this year has been emotionally tough on you but I promise to be by your side whenever you need a hug or your "papabear" to protect you. Love you Jiyana and now lets celebrate this new years in true Tandon style😍😚 #myreasontolive #myhappiness #myangel #daughter #fatherdaughter #delhibound #newyearswithfamily #love #light #smiles
