होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

10 महीने बाद दुबई जेल से रिहा हुई इस एक्टर की पत्नी !

अमित टंडन की पत्नी रूबी मुंबई के एक जानी मानी डर्मेटोलॉजिस्ट हैं. उनके क्लाइंट्स में फिल्म और टीवी इंडस्ट्री के कई बड़े नाम शामिल हैं.


Updated: May 17, 2018, 4:03 PM IST
10 महीने बाद दुबई जेल से रिहा हुई इस एक्टर की पत्नी !
टीवी एक्टर अमित टंडन.

Updated: May 17, 2018, 4:03 PM IST
टीवी एक्टर अमित टंडन की मुसीबतें कम होती नजर आ रही हैं. फर्स्ट पोस्ट में छपी खबर के मुताबिक अमित की पत्नी रूबी को जमानत मिल गई है. पिछले काफी समय से वह दुबई जेल में बंद थीं. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो दुबई हेल्थ अथॉरिटी ने कथित तौर पर बताया है कि रूबी ने सरकारी अधिकारियों को धमकी दी थी. इसी आरोप के चलते उन्हें दुबई की अल राफा जेल में बंद किया गया था.

पत्नी की मदद के लिए अमित दो बाद दुबई जा चुके हैं. लेकिन पहले वह जमानत कराने में नाकाम रहे थे. अब आखिरकार 10 महीनों के लंबे वक्त के इंतजार के बाद रूबी को बेल मिल गई है. स्पॉटबॉय की खबर के मुताबिक, रूबी जेल से बाहर आ चुकी हैं. बस कुछ कानूनी औपचारिकताओं को पूरा करना बाकी है. अमित टंडन और उनकी बेटी फिलहाल दुबई में ही हैं.

अमित टंडन की पत्नी रूबी मुंबई के एक जानी मानी डर्मेटोलॉजिस्ट हैं. उनके क्लाइंट्स में फिल्म और टीवी इंडस्ट्री के कई बड़े नाम शामिल हैं. इनमें मोनी रॉय, संजीदा शेख, इकबाल खान, लकी मोरानी, रोहित वर्मा और विक्रम भट्ट जैसे स्टार्स शामिल हैं.







Catching my attention is easy. Keeping my interest is harder🙃 #love #light #smiles


A post shared by Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) on












यह भी पढ़ें:

बहुत हुआ प्यार अब एक दूसरे को कड़ी टक्कर देंगे ये भाई बहन
IBN Khabar, IBN7 और ETV News अब है News18 Hindi. सबसे सटीक और सबसे तेज़ Hindi News अपडेट्स. Entertainment News in Hindi यहां देखें.
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें
अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES