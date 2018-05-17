We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. Been 15 years since I moved to India and left New York and not one day goes by without missing family. Was so nice having you around and cant wait to see you again. Hug your mom and dad right away as they are a blessing from god. #parentslove #nogreaterbond #missyou #comebacksoon #love #light #smiles

A post shared by Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) on Mar 8, 2018 at 6:32am PST