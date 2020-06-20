फादर्स डे से एक दिन पहले ट्विंकल खन्ना को आई पिता राजेश खन्ना की याद, लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट



Father’s Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December. Link in bio Repost @tweakindia “He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me," @twinklerkhanna writes of "the only man who had the power to break my heart." Read the story by clicking on linkin.bio/tweakindia in our page description and tapping on the corresponding image. #FathersDay