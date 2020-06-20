फादर्स डे से एक दिन पहले ट्विंकल खन्ना को आई पिता राजेश खन्ना की याद, लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट
ट्विंकल खन्ना
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ट्विंकल खन्ना (Twinkle Khanna) ने फादर्स डे से एक दिन पहले शनिवार को अपने दिवंगत पिता राजेश खन्ना (Rajesh Khanna) को याद कर अपने बचपन की यादों को ताजा किया.
एक ही दिन आता है ट्विंकल खन्ना और राजेश खन्ना का बर्थडे
ट्विंकल ने अपने पिता को याद करते हुए एक इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखी है. अपने बचपन की एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए ट्विंकल ने लिखा, 'फादर्स डे भले ही संडे को हो लेकिन मेरे लिए तो वो हमेशा दिसंबर में ही होगा.'
आगे ट्विंकल ने लिखा- जब मैं उनके 31वें जन्मदिन पर पैदा हुई तो उन्होंने (राजेश खन्ना) मेरी मां को बोला था कि मैं उनके लिए दुनिया का सबसे बेस्ट तोहफा हूं. वो मुझे टीना बाबा बुलाते थे. कभी बेबी नहीं कहा. और मैंने उस समय इस बात पर ध्यान नहीं दिया था लेकिन मेरी परवरिश दूसरी लड़कियों से हटकर हुई थी.'
Father’s Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December. Link in bio Repost @tweakindia “He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me," @twinklerkhanna writes of "the only man who had the power to break my heart." Read the story by clicking on linkin.bio/tweakindia in our page description and tapping on the corresponding image. #FathersDay