फादर्स डे से एक दिन पहले ट्विंकल खन्ना को आई पिता राजेश खन्ना की याद, लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट

News18Hindi
Updated: June 20, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
ट्विंकल खन्ना

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ट्विंकल खन्ना (Twinkle Khanna) ने फादर्स डे से एक दिन पहले शनिवार को अपने दिवंगत पिता राजेश खन्ना (Rajesh Khanna) को याद कर अपने बचपन की यादों को ताजा किया.

मुंबई. भारत सहित कई देशों में जून महीने के तीसरे रविवार को फादर्स डे (Father's Day) मनाया जाता है. इस साल कल रविवार (21 जून) को फादर्स डे सेलिब्रेट किया जाएगा. वहीं, बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ट्विंकल खन्ना (Twinkle Khanna) ने फादर्स डे से एक दिन पहले शनिवार को अपने दिवंगत पिता राजेश खन्ना (Rajesh Khanna) को याद कर अपने बचपन की यादों को ताजा किया.

एक ही दिन आता है ट्विंकल खन्ना और राजेश खन्ना का बर्थडे
ट्विंकल ने अपने पिता को याद करते हुए एक इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखी है. अपने बचपन की एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए ट्विंकल ने लिखा, 'फादर्स डे भले ही संडे को हो लेकिन मेरे लिए तो वो हमेशा दिसंबर में ही होगा.'

आगे ट्विंकल ने लिखा- जब मैं उनके 31वें जन्मदिन पर पैदा हुई तो उन्होंने (राजेश खन्ना) मेरी मां को बोला था कि मैं उनके लिए दुनिया का सबसे बेस्ट तोहफा हूं. वो मुझे टीना बाबा बुलाते थे. कभी बेबी नहीं कहा. और मैंने उस समय इस बात पर ध्यान नहीं दिया था लेकिन मेरी परवरिश दूसरी लड़कियों से हटकर हुई थी.'




First published: June 20, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
