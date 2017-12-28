होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

'टाइगर' की कमाई 200 करोड़ के पार, फिर भी ट्विटर पर उड़ रहा 'भाईजान' का मजाक

December 28, 2017
फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' में सलमान खान और कटरीना कैफ लीड रोल में हैं.
सलमान खान की जब भी कोई फिल्म बड़े पर्दे पर आती है तो एक बात तय होती है कि ये फिल्म कमाई के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने वाली है. ट्यूबलाइट को छोड़कर उनकी सारी फिल्मों को देखें तो ऐसा कहना गलत नहीं होगा. उनकी हालिया रिलीज 'टाइगर जिंदा है' भी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर छाई हुई है. सलमान के फैन्स इस फिल्म पर खूब प्यार लुटा रहे हैं. लेकिन वहीं कुछ ऐसे भी हैं जिन्हें यह फिल्म बेवकूफियों से भरी लग रही है. ये लोग ट्विटर पर फिल्म के बारे में ऐसी-ऐसी बातें कर रहे हैं कि फिल्म देखने की प्लानिंग कर रहे लोग दो बार सोचने लगें.

ट्विटर पर 'टाइगर जिंदा है' के लिए इस तरह के ट्वीट्स की बाढ़ सी आ गई है. एक यूजर ने तो ऐसे ऐसे (#Katrinabhairocks, #BahutDardHuaMovieDekhKar) हैशटैग लिखे कि बस हद ही कर दी.

वहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा सलमान खान की फिल्में लोग थिएटर में इसलिए देखने जाते हैं क्योंकि उनके फैन्स को टॉरेंट से डाउनलोड करना नहीं आता! #TigerZindaHai. सुमित कदेल नाम के एक यूजर ने लिखा ISIS हेड अबु उस्मान को भारतीय नर्स से प्यार हो जाता है. ये क्या दिखा रहे हैं.

ट्वीट्स की एक के बाद एक लगी इन झड़ियों में सलमान और कटरीना की एक्टिंग पर भी सवाल उठाया गया. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, भाई और कटरीना एक साथ रॉक करते हैं. दोनों ही बेहतरीन स्टंट कर सकते हैं, लेकिन दोनों एक्टिंग नहीं कर सकते.


















