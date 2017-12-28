

The best scene from Tiger Zinda Hain is a Maruti Suzuki Swift, flying off the ramp and Katrina trying to turn the turn the steering wheel midair. #Katrinabhabhirocks #BahutDardHuaMovieDekhke

— Ser Spank a Lot ® (@thebeardedrahip) December 23, 2017



honest movie review:

Salman Khan ki movies theatre me log isliye dekhne jate hain kyunki unke fans ko torrent se download karna nahi aata!#TigerZindaHai

— Beanology (@followTheGupta) December 22, 2017



ISIS head Abu usmam falls in love with Indian Nurse it seems.. Yeh kya dikha rahe hai.. . #TigerZindaHai

— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 22, 2017



Bhai and Katrina rock together. Both look stunning, both can do jaw dropping action sequences and both can't act. #BhaiRoxx #TZH

— one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) December 23, 2017



In #TigerZindaHai there's a full 15 minutes chase sequence where the ISIS jihadis go after our BHAI with just 'Laathis' and 'Chhura' in their hands. Not to mention, the hilarious dialogue by Katrina about Pakistan being a peace-loving nation. Artistic Liberty ki Mother's Eye

— My Name is Satya (@iTheSatya) December 23, 2017



#TigerZindaHai is such a bad movie that even chairs in the theatre walked away from the exit door.

— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) December 24, 2017



People who are planning to watch #TigerZindaHai on Christmas Eve are the kind of people you should never interact in life with.

— Iron Mann (@Humor_Donor) December 22, 2017



Katrina dancing with 25 rescued nurses from ISIS. #TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/pB01v1OZiL

— TOH 2018 (@samidsiddiqi91) November 16, 2017

VIDEO: सलमान को बर्थडे विश करने के लिए शाहरुख ने गाया ये गाना

सलमान खान की जब भी कोई फिल्म बड़े पर्दे पर आती है तो एक बात तय होती है कि ये फिल्म कमाई के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने वाली है. ट्यूबलाइट को छोड़कर उनकी सारी फिल्मों को देखें तो ऐसा कहना गलत नहीं होगा. उनकी हालिया रिलीज 'भी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर छाई हुई है. सलमान के फैन्स इस फिल्म पर खूब प्यार लुटा रहे हैं. लेकिन वहीं कुछ ऐसे भी हैं जिन्हें यह फिल्म बेवकूफियों से भरी लग रही है. ये लोग ट्विटर पर फिल्म के बारे में ऐसी-ऐसी बातें कर रहे हैं कि फिल्म देखने की प्लानिंग कर रहे लोग दो बार सोचने लगें.ट्विटर पर 'टाइगर जिंदा है' के लिए इस तरह के ट्वीट्स की बाढ़ सी आ गई है. एक यूजर ने तो ऐसे ऐसे (#Katrinabhairocks, #BahutDardHuaMovieDekhKar) हैशटैग लिखे कि बस हद ही कर दी.वहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा सलमान खान की फिल्में लोग थिएटर में इसलिए देखने जाते हैं क्योंकि उनके फैन्स को टॉरेंट से डाउनलोड करना नहीं आता! #TigerZindaHai. सुमित कदेल नाम के एक यूजर ने लिखा ISIS हेड अबु उस्मान को भारतीय नर्स से प्यार हो जाता है. ये क्या दिखा रहे हैं.ट्वीट्स की एक के बाद एक लगी इन झड़ियों में सलमान और कटरीना की एक्टिंग पर भी सवाल उठाया गया. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, भाई और कटरीना एक साथ रॉक करते हैं. दोनों ही बेहतरीन स्टंट कर सकते हैं, लेकिन दोनों एक्टिंग नहीं कर सकते.