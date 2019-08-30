होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

Viral सिंगर रानू मंडल की बेटी आई Social Media के निशाने पर, कहा- इसे थप्पड़ लगाओ

रानू मंडल (Ranu Mandal) ने हिमेश रेशमिया (Himesh Reshammiya) के साथ दो गानों की शूटिंग पूरी कर ली है. लेकिन उनकी बेटी यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं.

Updated: August 30, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
Viral सिंगर रानू मंडल की बेटी आई Social Media के निशाने पर, कहा- इसे थप्पड़ लगाओ
रानू मंडल की बेटी लौट आई है.
रेलवे प्लेटफॉर्म सिंगर से सोशल मीडिया स्टार और बॉलीवुड सिंगर बनी रानू मंडल की बेटी को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी बवाल मचा है. ज्यादातर यूजर्स ने एक सुर में रानू मंडल की बेटी को तलाड़ा है. असल में खबरें आई थीं कि रानू मंडल की बेटी उन्हें कई साल पहले छोड़कर चली गई थीं. जब रानू मंडल की बेटी ने उनका साथ छोड़ा था तब उनकी उम्र करीब 50 साल थी और कमाई का कोई जरिया भी नहीं था. ना ही उनके पास कोई ऐसी संपत्ति जिसके सहारे उनकी जीविका चल पाती.

हालांकि जब रानू मंडल सोशल मीडिया पर मशहूर होने लगी तो सालों से अपनी मां से दूर रहने वाली बेटी लौट आई. असल में रानू मंडल के पहले पति ने उन्हें छोड़ दिया था. जबकि दूसरे पति का निधन हो गया था. ऐसे में रानू के परिवार में केवल उनकी बेटी ही बची थी. लेकिन स्‍थानीय मीडिया की रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक बीते करीब 10 सालों से रानू अकेले ही गुजर-बसर कर रही हैं. इस दौरान उनकी हालत इतनी खराब हुई कि रेलवे स्टेशन पर भीख मांगकर दो-जून की रोटी जुटानी पड़ी.

ranu mandal
रानू मंडल की घर की हालत है खराब.


हालांकि रानू किस्मत रेलवे स्टेशन पर गाने के चलते ही खुली. लेकिन अपनी मां को उनके कठिन दिनों में छोड़कर जाने वाली बेटी यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई. ज्यादातर यूजर्स ने उसके वापस लौटने को लेकर कोसा है. यूजर्स कहना है कि जब उनकी मां उन्हीं के सहारे थीं, तब उन्होंने मां को बेसहारा कर दिया, अब जब पूरे देश में उनके चाहने वाले हो गए तो बेटी भी लौट आई.

यूजर्स ने आरोप लगाया कि बेटी ने उन्होंने इसलिए छोड़ दिया था कि उनके पास पैसे नहीं थे और वह खूबसूरत नहीं दिखती थीं. हालांकि रानू मंडल ने इस मामले में कोई बयान नहीं दिया है. रानू ने महज लोगों से 10 साल से अकेले होने की बात स्वीकारी थी. बाद में जब उनकी बेटी लौटी तो उन्होंने पूरी खुशी के साथ उसे गले लगा लिया था.

यहां देखें रानू मंडल की बेटी पर यूजर्स के रिएक्‍शन













हिमेश रेशमिया के साथ दो गाने गा चुकी हैं रानू मंडल, सलमान भी देने वाले हैं मुंबई में घर
रानू मंडल इन दिनों बॉलीवुड में चर्चा विषय हैं. शुक्रवार को ही हिमेश रेशमिया ने रानू के साथ दूसरे गाने का वीडियो जारी किया है. इससे पहले सलमान खान अपने दोस्तों के साथ मोबाइल पर रानू मंडल का गाना सुनते देखे गए.

ranu mandal
रानू मंडल की जिंदगी बेहद कठिन हो गई थी.


यहां देखें रानू मंडल के दो बॉलीवुड गाने







जानकारी के अनुसार सलमान खान रानू मंडल के मुंबई में रहने का भी इंतजाम करने वाले हैं. कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में दावा किया गया कि सलमान एक 55 लाख रुपये का फ्लैट रानू को गिफ्ट करने वाले हैं.

First published: August 30, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
फोटो
