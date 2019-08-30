Viral सिंगर रानू मंडल की बेटी आई Social Media के निशाने पर, कहा- इसे थप्पड़ लगाओ
रानू मंडल (Ranu Mandal) ने हिमेश रेशमिया (Himesh Reshammiya) के साथ दो गानों की शूटिंग पूरी कर ली है. लेकिन उनकी बेटी यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं.
हालांकि जब रानू मंडल सोशल मीडिया पर मशहूर होने लगी तो सालों से अपनी मां से दूर रहने वाली बेटी लौट आई. असल में रानू मंडल के पहले पति ने उन्हें छोड़ दिया था. जबकि दूसरे पति का निधन हो गया था. ऐसे में रानू के परिवार में केवल उनकी बेटी ही बची थी. लेकिन स्थानीय मीडिया की रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक बीते करीब 10 सालों से रानू अकेले ही गुजर-बसर कर रही हैं. इस दौरान उनकी हालत इतनी खराब हुई कि रेलवे स्टेशन पर भीख मांगकर दो-जून की रोटी जुटानी पड़ी.
रानू मंडल की घर की हालत है खराब.
हालांकि रानू किस्मत रेलवे स्टेशन पर गाने के चलते ही खुली. लेकिन अपनी मां को उनके कठिन दिनों में छोड़कर जाने वाली बेटी यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई. ज्यादातर यूजर्स ने उसके वापस लौटने को लेकर कोसा है. यूजर्स कहना है कि जब उनकी मां उन्हीं के सहारे थीं, तब उन्होंने मां को बेसहारा कर दिया, अब जब पूरे देश में उनके चाहने वाले हो गए तो बेटी भी लौट आई.यूजर्स ने आरोप लगाया कि बेटी ने उन्होंने इसलिए छोड़ दिया था कि उनके पास पैसे नहीं थे और वह खूबसूरत नहीं दिखती थीं. हालांकि रानू मंडल ने इस मामले में कोई बयान नहीं दिया है. रानू ने महज लोगों से 10 साल से अकेले होने की बात स्वीकारी थी. बाद में जब उनकी बेटी लौटी तो उन्होंने पूरी खुशी के साथ उसे गले लगा लिया था.
यहां देखें रानू मंडल की बेटी पर यूजर्स के रिएक्शन
After Ranu Mandal, a begger living on railway platform became famous for her singing talent , her family who deserted her long back, started swarming around. This her infamous daughter. Shame. pic.twitter.com/1RtU6nbJ8x
— Tarun Roy (@tarunroy1964) August 26, 2019
अपनी प्रतिक्रिया अवश्य दे! वो कौन लोग है जो कहते हैं बुढ़ापे का सहारा उनकी बेटियां #हीं होती हैं यह #Ranu_Mandal की बेटी है, जो 8 साल से Ranu_Mandal के साथ नहीं रहती थी क्योंकि उसकी माँ बूढ़ी हो गई थी देखने मे अच्छी नहीं लगती थी। pic.twitter.com/fb8CXLm8Y4
— Rohit Vertex Goswami (@rohit_vertex) August 25, 2019
But I think it is better not to have such children who leave parents in bad times .. Damn such children#ranu mandal # singar # pic.twitter.com/eodx5zIvA9
— Mazhar Patel (@MazharPatel76) August 26, 2019
Happy for success of Ms Ranu Mandal(Apologize if spelling is wrong).
I had question. Where was her daughter in last 10 years when she was struggling with food? And if she wz not there, how come love came back after 10 years after Ranu's success? #RanuMondal #ranumandal #kaliyug
— Poonam Kurde (@KurdePoonam) August 28, 2019
#A story of Ranu Mandal whose daughter has returned to her mother after 8 years. Had abandoned her mother because she was poor and very ugly looking. Ranu Mandal struggled it out alone for her bread and butter.
"Jab Tak Tere pass Paisa hai log punchengeh Bhai tu kaisa hai". pic.twitter.com/lMII4cH7Kj
— hanisha (@Hanisha122) August 26, 2019
Maa is famous & has money now..So she cameback.
And I know Ranu mandal will forgive her daughter too.
Such a screwed up time we are living in.. https://t.co/DqnoRhGE4O
— (@x_Tulip_xx) August 25, 2019
हिमेश रेशमिया के साथ दो गाने गा चुकी हैं रानू मंडल, सलमान भी देने वाले हैं मुंबई में घर
रानू मंडल इन दिनों बॉलीवुड में चर्चा विषय हैं. शुक्रवार को ही हिमेश रेशमिया ने रानू के साथ दूसरे गाने का वीडियो जारी किया है. इससे पहले सलमान खान अपने दोस्तों के साथ मोबाइल पर रानू मंडल का गाना सुनते देखे गए.
रानू मंडल की जिंदगी बेहद कठिन हो गई थी.
यहां देखें रानू मंडल के दो बॉलीवुड गाने
View this post on Instagram
After the epic blockbuster track teri meri kahani , Recorded another track Aadat from happy hardy and heer in the divine voice of Ranu mandol , here’s the glimpse of the song , the alaap and voice over is the theme of happy hardy and heer , thanks for all your love and support
View this post on Instagram
Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented ranu mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to peruse them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true , thanks for all your love and support
जानकारी के अनुसार सलमान खान रानू मंडल के मुंबई में रहने का भी इंतजाम करने वाले हैं. कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में दावा किया गया कि सलमान एक 55 लाख रुपये का फ्लैट रानू को गिफ्ट करने वाले हैं.
