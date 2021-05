तापसी पन्नू के बाद उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने लगाई बाबा रामदेव को फटकार, कहा- 'हिम्मत कैसे हुई'

Someone should ask this "Businessman" to go to Any #Covid hospital..stand along with our #Doctor n #frontlineworkers just for 24 hours n then do his "terterter".Most inhuman, enraging n disgusting.Whose #Toolkit is he? How dare he?@drharshvardhan @MoHFW_INDIA #BabaRamdev pic.twitter.com/zWIaP25Di1