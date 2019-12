View this post on Instagram



#VarunDhawan always goes to #mountmarychurch for blessings before his film release as it is very lucky for him. I have personally shot him earlier and have never encountered something like this. It has always been more peaceful but today when he had gone - the crowd was just not able to control their excitement. His bodyguard had never anticipated this and had a tough time managing his boss. Later a photographer had to whisk away Varun on his activa as there was no time for him to safely get in his car. #viralbhayani @viralbhayani