शराब-ड्रग्स की लत में बर्बाद हो गई ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, वरुण धवन के साथ कर चुकी हैं काम

Loading...



View this post on Instagram



Today was A DAY!!! Actually it was more like 3 days. A Threefer!!! Got a good butt kicking. My favorite kind too. One full of hard work, long hours, dedication, passion, resilience...I could go on and on but I’m falling asleep mid sentence (see my stories). . . I guess what I’m trying to say is, I’m so happy to be back in India! My heart feels full. Not as full as my inbox tho! Thank you all so much for the greetings!! I feel like I’m back with my big ole happy Indian family! I have lots of projects coming up. Things that are maybe different from what you are used to seeing of me. Some will feel familiar. This is the start of Lauren Version 2.0. Lauren V2, coming at YOU! And I’m so excited to take you on this journey with me . . #foreignkilauren #backinthebay #bombay #india #aka #mumbai #day1 #succsss #HERODAYS #LaurenV2 #comingatyou