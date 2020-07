सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का वीडियो शेयर कर विकास गुप्ता ने सुनाया किस्सा, बोले- हमेशा रहूंगा शुक्रगुजार

View this post on Instagram



Couldn’t help but sharing it. It’s beautiful. Thankyou Sushu for being YOU to Sid ❤️ Not many people know Sushant took my brother in when he moved out of my home. Almost a year of looking after him, teaching him like he is doing it here and so much more. You did more than a friend would ever do for me ❤️🙏 we will always be grateful. #sushantsinghrajput #vikasgupta #sidharthgupta you are one of the stars ⭐️ up there. You are Gods own Child.