नेहा कक्कड़ से म्यूजिकल अंदाज में जब हिमेश रेशमिया-विशाल ददलानी ने पूछा, 'चंडीगढ़ में क्या हुआ था'

#Repost @realhimesh --- @nehakakkar this moment makes me believe in the word telepathy, you know and I know that when this song was made impromptu on sets of indian idol I was not even aware of you meeting someone and that too a singer , wishing you all the very best on this auspicious occasion , can’t believe that you and @rohanpreetsingh are getting married this month itself , and can’t get over the fact that after this impromptu moment on sets you actually told me all this is true and you were getting married this month , jai Matadi , may god bless you with all the happiness always , me and @vishaldadlani can’t get over this historic moment , and of course my dear bro @adityanarayanofficial is also going to give us a bigger surprise soon cheers , ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️