नेहा कक्कड़ से म्यूजिकल अंदाज में जब हिमेश रेशमिया-विशाल ददलानी ने पूछा, 'चंडीगढ़ में क्या हुआ था'
इंडियन आइडल के सेट का ये वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है.
नेहा कक्कड़ (Neha Kakkar) और रोहनप्रीत सिंह (Rohanpreet Singh) की शादी की रस्मों की तस्वीरें अब सामने आ रही हैं. लेकिन इस बीच एक ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसे देखने के बाद आप आपके चेहरे पर मुस्कान जरूर आ जाएंगी.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: October 24, 2020, 8:01 AM IST
नेहा कक्कड़ (Neha Kakkar) और रोहनप्रीत सिंह (Rohanpreet Singh) की शादी की रस्मों की तस्वीरें अब सामने आ रही हैं. लेकिन इस बीच एक ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसे देखने के बाद आप आपके चेहरे पर मुस्कान जरूर आ जाएंगी. इंडियन आइडल जज हिमेश रेशमिया (Himesh Reshammiya) और विशाल ददलानी (Vishal Dadlani) को भी नेहा की शादी का झटका उतना ही लगा, जितना हाल ही में शो के होस्ट आदित्य नारायण (Aditya Narayan) लगा था. इंडियन आइडल 12 के सेट पर जब नेहा पहुंचीं तो हिमेश ने म्यूजिकल अंदाज में नेहा से पूछा- 'चंडीगढ़ में क्या हुआ था'.
#Repost @realhimesh --- @nehakakkar this moment makes me believe in the word telepathy, you know and I know that when this song was made impromptu on sets of indian idol I was not even aware of you meeting someone and that too a singer , wishing you all the very best on this auspicious occasion , can’t believe that you and @rohanpreetsingh are getting married this month itself , and can’t get over the fact that after this impromptu moment on sets you actually told me all this is true and you were getting married this month , jai Matadi , may god bless you with all the happiness always , me and @vishaldadlani can’t get over this historic moment , and of course my dear bro @adityanarayanofficial is also going to give us a bigger surprise soon cheers , ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
हिमेश ने म्यूजिकल अंदाज में बताया- चंडीगढ़ में एक सिंगर मिला था. विशाल कहते हैं कहा प्लेन में... एक सिंगर मिला था प्लेन में . उसे ट्रेवल पसंद था. कभी यहां, कभी वहां. हिमेश कहते हैं थोड़ा नटखट, थोड़ा भोला, थोड़ा गोरा. नेहा कुछ कहो चंडीगढ़ में क्या हुआ था. नेहा उन्हें जवाब देते हुए जब म्यूजिकल अंदाज में कहा नहीं बताउंगी तो हिमेश कहते हैं तुम मत बताओं मीडिया ढूढ़ लाएंगी.
नेहा के साथ इस मस्ती में उन्होंने आदित्य पर भी चुटी ली. उन्होंने कहा इन सबके चक्कर में हमारा आदित्य मारा जाएगा. करीब 4 मिनट के इस वीडियो को मशहूर पैपराजी विरल भयानी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है, जिसको लोग काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं.