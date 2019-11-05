'ये साली आशिकी' में नजर आएगा अमरीश पुरी का पोता, अजय देवगन ने Trailer शेयर कर किया Welcome

Loading...



View this post on Instagram



It’s a thing so rare to take birth in a family that goes down in history because of the craft, hardwork, talent & relentless spirit of one man. I feel blessed to be grandson to a legendary grandfather, a human being par excellence and an artist who the world celebrates. We grandchildren lovingly called him ‘Dadu’. Our granddad fit the bill of a ‘complete man’ to the tee. His paternalistic nature won hearts. He was all inclusive. He loved, cared for & helped all those he came in touch with. He was the ultimate father figure. He claimed that the best days of his life were not the days that won him praise or awards but the days his grand children were born. He doted on us. He’d spend time with us, playing, photographing every smile that flashed on our faces & videographed every little nuance of ours. He’d even record every new word we spoke when we were learning to talk babies. We miss you dadu. Thank you for being you and thank you for blessing and guiding us everyday. I know you are with us - I can feel your presence. Love you, Your ‘Tiger’