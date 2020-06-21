योगा डे 2020: शिल्पा शेट्टी के साथ आनलाइन योग सत्र में भाग लेंगे रीजीजू, मेरीकॉम और मोद्गिल
शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) ने कहा ,‘‘ मैं खेलमंत्री किरेन रीजीजू के साथ स्कूली बच्चों के लिये लाइव योग सत्र में भाग लूंगी . अपने परिवार के साथ इसमें हिस्सा लीजिये और अपना योग मैट साथ लेकर बैठिये .’’
- Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 3:58 AM IST
अगले साल ओलंपिक का कोटा हासिल कर चुकी मोद्गिल ने कहा ,‘‘ मैं रीजीजू सर और शिल्पा शेट्टी से योग सीखने को लेकर उत्साहित हूं .’’
Yoga is a way to find freedom in life and bring peace in our world. This #InternationalDayOfYoga, let’s spread positivity and happiness in our communities, by making a new start with practising yoga. In keeping with the theme this year: ‘Yoga from Home, Yoga with Family’, let’s pledge to make Yoga a way of life for ourselves and our loved ones. Also, participate in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging competition by the @ministryofayush. . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #WorkoutAtHome #YogaAtHome #YogaSeHiHoga #WorldYogaDay #MyLifeMyYoga #Repost @ministryofayush with @make_repost ・・・ Learn and practice yoga to discover a journey to inner self. Stay home and practice yoga with your family and participate in #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest. Send in your entries now! @theshilpashetty #mygovindia #pibindia
We may be facing uncertainties & anxieties caused by COVID-19, but we can definitely maintain both calmness of mind & physical fitness by doing Yoga and promote #FitIndiaMovement . I'll be joining fitness icon of India, a yoga enthusiast @theshilpashetty and renowned athletes on 21st June #InternationalYogaDay
The impact Yoga has had on my life is truly commendable. I know and understand the importance of making Yoga a part of our lives, and what better way to incorporate this than to start young? So, I will be doing a LIVE Yoga session on #InternationalYogaDay for school children with our sports minister Hon'ble Shri Kiren Rijiju, and renowned athletes like MC Mary Kom and Anjum Moudgil. To practice a complete yoga session with your family, tune in on Sunday, June 21st at 5:00 pm sharp on Fit India Movement's YouTube channel and my Instagram handle (@theshilpashetty) along with the @shilpashettyapp's Facebook page. Look forward to seeing you there! @fitindiaoff @ministryofayush @hrdministry @kiren.rijiju @mcmary.kom @anjum_moudgil @manishbatavia . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #YogaSeHiHoga #YogaDay #FitIndiaMovement #StayHealthyStayHappy Posted @withregram • @fitindiaoff Do you like Shilpa Shetty's Yoga? Would you like to do Yoga with her? 😍 We are giving you an opportunity to perform a Yoga session with Yoga guru @TheShilpaShetty! Join her LIVE on #InternationalDayOfYoga at 5 pm with your family and do Asanas with her. #FitIndiaMovement @narendramodi @ministryofayush @pibindia @dd.sports @ddnews_official @hrdministry @shilpashettyapp @cbse_hq_1929 @kiren.rijiju @mcmary.kom @anjum_moudgil @manishbatavia
It’s important to stretch and flex the muscles often, to prepare the body, safeguarding our bodies from injuries and for the activities we take on. It could be cleaning and decluttering the house, or preparing for the daily fitness routine. I love this one, the Janu Sirshasana. It increases flexibility in the spine, abdomen, and back muscles, while strengthening the stomach muscles. It also improves the function of the intestines and boosts the digestion process. The best part is that I can practice it any time, anywhere. Try it and the more you practice the better you get... How did you start your day today? @shilpashettyapp . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #WorkoutAtHome #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #StayHomeStayHealthy #yoga
यह भी पढ़ेंः मां को मिस कर रहे अली फजल, शेयर की ये थ्रोबैक फोटो
यह सत्र शाम को पांच बजे शुरू होगा और फिट इंडिया के यूट्यूब पेज पर लाइव दिखाया जायेगा . इसके अलावा शिल्पा शेट्टी कुंद्रा के फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम पेज पर भी लाइव होगा.