PICS: ये हैं इंस्‍टाग्राम की रहस्‍यमयी 'Yoga Girl', इनकी फिटनेस की मलाइका अरोड़ा भी हैं फैन

Updated: September 30, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
'न्‍यूड योगा गर्ल' के 10 लाख से ज्‍यादा फॉलोअर हैं.

ये योगा गर्ल' (YOGA GIRL) कौन है, इसका नाम क्‍या है ये तो इस इंस्‍टाग्राम अकाउंट पर साफ नहीं है, लेकिन इस अकाउंट को बॉलीवुड की कई एक्‍ट्रेस फॉलो करती हैं.

नई दिल्‍ली. बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) हो या फिर टीवी इंडस्‍ट्री, फिटनेस इन दिनों एक जबरदस्‍त क्रेज बना हुआ है. मलाइका अरोड़ा, (Malaika Arora) करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor) या फिर टीवी एक्‍ट्रेस आशका गोराड़िया अपने योगा (Yoga) और फिटनेस (Fitness) ट्रेनिंग के वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती रही हैं, जिन्‍हें उनके लाखों फैन देखते हैं. हो सकता है, आप बॉलीवुड की इन Divas के फिटनेस वीडियो से काफी इंप्रैस हों, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर एक इंस्‍टाग्राम अकाउंट ऐसा है, जिसे फिटनेस के दीवाने कई सेलीब्रिटीज भी फॉलो करते हैं. यह इंस्‍टाग्राम अकाउंट है NUDE YOGA GIRL का.

ये 'न्‍यूड योगा गर्ल' (NUDE YOGA GIRL) कौन है, इसका नाम क्‍या है ये तो इस इंस्‍टाग्राम अकाउंट पर साफ नहीं है, लेकिन इस अकाउंट को मलाइका अरोड़ा सहित बॉलीवुड की कई एक्‍ट्रेस फॉलो करती हैं.

 




 

View this post on Instagram




 

Describe your feelings about this photo with emojs!! This photo turned out to be my favorite in a while! It made me feel strongly that life and nature are miracles which we shouldn't take for granted.. #newyork


A post shared by Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) on






यह अकाउंट साल 2015 में शुरू किया गया था, जिसमें एक महिला योग की कई मुद्राओं में अपनी नग्‍न तस्‍वीरें शेयर करती हैं.

 




इन तस्‍वीरों में शरीर को एक सुंदर कलाकृति के रूप में दिखाया जाता है.

 



 




View this post on Instagram




 

What's the main reason you follow Nude Yoga Girl? It's been almost 4 years now since everything started. Last time I asked this after 10 months! If you've followed Nude Yoga Girl for a long time, has your reason changed? I really love to share my thoughts and art with you! But quite often I think about what is the main thing why you follow me, so why not ask... I also think I can plan better what to do next if I know a bit more about your thoughts.  I really appreciate your opinion. So If you want to answer, what is the most important reason...? a) yoga b) captions c) photography d) message about loving your body/ self-acceptance e) #NUEDisnormal Movement f) something else? Thanks, you are the best!


A post shared by Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) on






इस अकाउंट की प्रसिद्ध इतनी बढ़ती जा रही है कि मलाइका अरोड़ा, अर्जुन कपूर, टीवी एक्‍ट्रेस एबी गिल, निशा रावल, आशका गोराड़िया जैसी कई एक्‍ट्रेस इसे फॉलो करती हैं. इस अकाउंट के 10 लाख से ज्‍यादा फॉलोअर हैं.

 




लेकिन जहां इस अकाउंट को कई सेलीब्रिटीज फॉलो करते हैं, वहीं इन तस्‍वीरों में नजर आने वाली लड़की अब भी पूरी दुनिया के लिए एक रहस्‍य ही है.

 




अपनी इन तस्‍वीरों में यह लड़की कई कठिन योगा पोज करती हुई नजर आती है.

First published: September 30, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
