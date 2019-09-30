PICS: ये हैं इंस्टाग्राम की रहस्यमयी 'Yoga Girl', इनकी फिटनेस की मलाइका अरोड़ा भी हैं फैन
'न्यूड योगा गर्ल' के 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर हैं.
ये योगा गर्ल' (YOGA GIRL) कौन है, इसका नाम क्या है ये तो इस इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर साफ नहीं है, लेकिन इस अकाउंट को बॉलीवुड की कई एक्ट्रेस फॉलो करती हैं.
ये 'न्यूड योगा गर्ल' (NUDE YOGA GIRL) कौन है, इसका नाम क्या है ये तो इस इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर साफ नहीं है, लेकिन इस अकाउंट को मलाइका अरोड़ा सहित बॉलीवुड की कई एक्ट्रेस फॉलो करती हैं.
यह अकाउंट साल 2015 में शुरू किया गया था, जिसमें एक महिला योग की कई मुद्राओं में अपनी नग्न तस्वीरें शेयर करती हैं.
इन तस्वीरों में शरीर को एक सुंदर कलाकृति के रूप में दिखाया जाता है.
इस अकाउंट की प्रसिद्ध इतनी बढ़ती जा रही है कि मलाइका अरोड़ा, अर्जुन कपूर, टीवी एक्ट्रेस एबी गिल, निशा रावल, आशका गोराड़िया जैसी कई एक्ट्रेस इसे फॉलो करती हैं. इस अकाउंट के 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर हैं.
लेकिन जहां इस अकाउंट को कई सेलीब्रिटीज फॉलो करते हैं, वहीं इन तस्वीरों में नजर आने वाली लड़की अब भी पूरी दुनिया के लिए एक रहस्य ही है.
अपनी इन तस्वीरों में यह लड़की कई कठिन योगा पोज करती हुई नजर आती है.
