एकता कपूर ने शेयर किया स्मृति ईरानी का थ्रोबैक वीडियो, बोलीं- कड़ी मेहनत के बाद पाया यह मुकाम



View this post on Instagram



Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy...it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji...and we knew her smile would win hearts. Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn't worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person. That shows, even today she maintains relations with people who were working with her once. This humility and this attachment to her roots, makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend! @smritiiraniofficial