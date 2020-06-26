मनोरंजन

एकता कपूर ने शेयर किया स्मृति ईरानी का थ्रोबैक वीडियो, बोलीं- कड़ी मेहनत के बाद पाया यह मुकाम

News18Hindi
Updated: June 26, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
एकता कपूर ने शेयर किया स्मृति ईरानी का थ्रोबैक वीडियो, बोलीं- कड़ी मेहनत के बाद पाया यह मुकाम
एकता कपूर ने स्मृति ईरानी का पुराना वीडियो शेयर किया है. (फाइल फोटो)

स्मृति ईरानी (Smriti Irani) का यह वीडियो उन दिनों का है जब वह सिर्फ 21 साल की थीं और उन्होंने मिस इंडिया कॉम्पटीशन में पार्ट लिया था

मुंबई. टीवी इंडस्ट्री की क्वीन कही जाने वाली एकता कपूर (Ekta Kapoor) ने अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर केंद्रीय मंत्री और अपनी खास फ्रेंड स्मृति ईरानी (Smriti Irani) का एक थ्रोबैक वीडियो शेयर किया है जो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में स्मृति ईरानी रैंप वॉक (Ramp Walk) करती और अपनी हॉबीज के बारे में बात करती दिख रही हैं. खास बात यह है कि स्मृति ईरानी का यह वीडियो उन दिनों का है जब वह सिर्फ 21 साल की थीं और उन्होंने मिस इंडिया कॉम्पटीशन में पार्ट लिया था. हालांकि, स्मृति यह खिताब तो अपने नाम नहीं कर सकी थीं, लेकिन इसके जरिए उन्होंने देश में अपनी पहचान जरूर बना ली थी. इसके बाद 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' से उन्हें घर-घर में पहचाना जाने लगा.

इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए एकता कपूर ने स्मृति ईरानी की जमकर तारीफ की है. वीडियो के कैप्शन में एकता कपूर ने लिखा है- 'यह मेरी फ्रेंड स्मृति ईरानी के लिए एप्रिसिएशन पोस्ट है. जिन्होंने अपना करियर मिस इंडिया कॉम्पटीशन में पार्ट लेकर किया था. हालांकि, वह ये खिताब तो अपने नाम नहीं कर सकीं, लेकिन उन्होंने घर-घर में अपनी पहचान जरूर बना ली.'





 






View this post on Instagram




 

Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy...it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji...and we knew her smile would win hearts. Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn't worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person. That shows, even today she maintains relations with people who were working with her once. This humility and this attachment to her roots, makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend! @smritiiraniofficial


A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on






एकता ने अपने पोस्ट में आगे लिखा है- 'यह पोस्ट उन लोगों के लिए है, जिन्हें लगता है कि सक्सेस बेहद आसानी से मिल जाती है, लेकिन इसे हासिल करना बहुत मुश्किल है. बहुत हार्ड है, लेकिन उन्हें जरूर मिलती है, जो कड़ी मेहनत करते हैं. स्मृति आज घर-घर में पहचानी जाती हैं. आज वे मिनिस्टर हैं और उनकी पूरी पर्सनैलिटी बदल गई है. वह पावरफुल और विनम्र पॉलिटीशियन हैं.' बता दें एकता कपूर, स्मृति ईरानी के साथ खास बॉन्ड शेयर करती हैं और दोनों की दोस्ती किसी से छिपी नहीं है.
First published: June 26, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
