Entertainment News Live Update: मनी हाइस्ट 5 की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, सोना मोहापात्रा की आर्थिक हालत खराब

कोरोना महामारी से पूरे देश की ही हालत खराब है. अब महामारी के चलते काम पर लगी रोक का असर बड़े सेलेब्स पर भी होता दिखाई दे रहा है. हाल ही में ईशान खट्टर के पिता राजेश खट्टर की पत्नी ने बताया था कि उनकी आर्थिक हालत कुछ ठीक नहीं है और अब बॉलीवुड सिंगर सोना मोहापात्रा ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए बताया है कि वह किस कदर आर्थिक तंगी से परेशान चल रही हैं. सिंगर के मुताबिक, कोरोना और लॉकडाउन के चलते उनकी यह हालत हुई है. उनकी सारी सेविंग्स खत्म हो गई है और अब वह काफी परेशान हैं.
Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional..— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 24, 2021
making happy whenever I can. My film #ShutUpSona is yet travelling to places around the world & winning festivals.All my savings went into this film, just before the pandemic broke & stopped us in our tracks with no means of income. pic.twitter.com/guFE5gOnmb