हमें फॉलो करें

Entertainment News Live Update: मनी हाइस्ट 5 की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, सोना मोहापात्रा की आर्थिक हालत खराब

Entertainment Live Blog 25 May 2021: एंटरटेनमेंट जगत में मंगलवार को काफी कुछ कुछ खास है. एंटरटेनमेंट लाइव ब्लॉग के जरिए जानिए फिल्म, टीवी, बॉलीवुड, हॉलीवुड, भोजपुरी समेत मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़ी आज की बड़ी खबरों के अपडेट्स.

Hindi.news18.com | May 25, 2021, 6:59 AM IST
Last Updated 1 mins ago
Entertainment News Live Update: मनी हाइस्ट 5 की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, सोना मोहापात्रा की आर्थिक हालत खराब

हाइलाइट्स

6:59 am (IST)
कोरोना महामारी से पूरे देश की ही हालत खराब है. अब महामारी के चलते काम पर लगी रोक का असर बड़े सेलेब्स पर भी होता दिखाई दे रहा है. हाल ही में ईशान खट्टर के पिता राजेश खट्टर की पत्नी ने बताया था कि उनकी आर्थिक हालत कुछ ठीक नहीं है और अब बॉलीवुड सिंगर सोना मोहापात्रा ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए बताया है कि वह किस कदर आर्थिक तंगी से परेशान चल रही हैं. सिंगर के मुताबिक, कोरोना और लॉकडाउन के चलते उनकी यह हालत हुई है. उनकी सारी सेविंग्स खत्म हो गई है और अब वह काफी परेशान हैं.


6:56 am (IST)
अब नेटफ्लिक्स ने यह भी बता दिया है कि सीरीज कब आने स्ट्रीम होने वाली है. नेटफ्लिक्स की ओर से जारी की गई जानकारी के अनुसार मनी हाइस्ट सीजन 5 को दो पार्ट में रिलीज किया जाएगा. नेटफ्लिक्स ने एक पोस्ट के जरिए इस बात की जानकारी देते हुए लिखा- 'मनी हाइस्ट का फाइनल सीजन इस साल आ रहा है. वॉल्यूम 1 दिसंबर 1 और वॉल्यूम 2 दिसंबर 3 को रिलीज होगा.'


मुंबईः मशहूर वेब सीरीज ‘मनी हाइस्ट‘ (Money Heist) के फैन लंबे समय से इसके 5वे सीजन का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. ऐसे में नेटफ्लिक्स की ओर से एक ट्वीट किया गया है, जिसके साथ फैंस इस बात की जानकारी दी गई है कि इस सुपरहिट वेब सीरीज का आखिरी सीजन कब रिलीज होने वाला है. लॉकडाउन के चलते मनी हाइस्ट सीजन 5 (Money Heist Season 5) की शूटिंग देर से खत्म हो पाई, जिसके चलते इसकी रिलीज डेट पर असर पड़ा है. हालांकि, अब इसकी शूटिंग पूरी हो चुकी है. नेटफ्लिक्स की ओर से एक ट्वीट के साथ मनी हाइस्ट सीजन 5 की शूटिंग खत्म होने की जानकारी दी गई थी.

