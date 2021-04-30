भाषा चुनें
Entertainment News Live Updates: शाहिद कपूर बने प्रोड्यूसर, अक्षय कुमार की 'बेल बॉटम' OTT पर होगी रिलीज!

Entertainment News, 30 April Live Updates: एंटरटेनमेंट जगत में आज काफी कुछ खास है. एंटरटेनमेंट लाइव ब्लॉग के जरिए जानिए फिल्म, टीवी, बॉलीवुड, हॉलीवुड, भोजपुरी समेत मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़ी आज की बड़ी खबरों के अपडेट्स.

Hindi.news18.com | April 30, 2021, 7:50 AM IST
Last Updated 25 mins ago
हाइलाइट्स

7:50 am (IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर शाहिद कपूर और उनकी पत्नी मीरा राजपूत अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रहती है. हाल ही में मीरा ने एक ऐसी पोस्ट शेयर की है जो काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रही है. मीरा ने एक पोस्ट में अपनी बेटी मीशा के कुछ लेटर्स की फोटोज शेयर की है. ये लेटर्स मीशा ने अपनी दादी नीलिमा के लिए लिखे हैं. मीशा अपनी दादी के बहुत ही ज्यादा क्लोज है. इसलिए उन्हें अपने पास बुलाने के लिए मीशा ने ये लेटर्स लिखे हैं.


6:55 am (IST)
तेलुगू एक्ट्रेस और 'बिग बॉस' पूर्व कंटेस्टेंट हरी तेजा ने हाल ही में बेबी गर्ल को जन्म दिया है. पति दीपक संग हरी तेजा ने एक इमोशनल वीडियो शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो में उन्होंने बताया है कि बेटी के जन्म से ठीक एक हफ्ता पहले उनके साथ एक घटना हुई, जिसके बारे में शायद ही कोई जानता है. वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस बताती नजर आ रही हैं कि आखिर क्यों उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया से ब्रेक लिया. वीडियो में उन्होंने बताया कि बेटी को जन्म देने के ठीक एक हफ्ता पहले पूरा परिवार मुश्किल घड़ी में आ खड़ा हुआ था. बेटी को जन्म देने के साथ ही उन्हें दूर रखना था, जिसके बारे में सोचकर वह काफी परेशान हो रही थीं. वह इस स्थिति में नहीं थीं कि फैन्स द्वारा दी गई बधाई का वह जवाब दे सकें.

 


6:52 am (IST)
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ( Sidharth Shukla ) कोरोना महामारी के काल में अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर बहुत एक्टिव हैं. हाल ही में उनके लेटेस्ट ट्वीट में उन्होनें कोरोना को लेकर हो रही  राजनीति पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया है. 


6:50 am (IST)
दक्षिण भारतीय सिनेमा के साथ साथ बॉलीवुड में अपने हुनर का परचम लहराने वाले अभिनेता सिद्धार्थ ने हाल ही में एक ट्वीट किया है जो चर्चा में आ गया है. सिद्धार्थ ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि उनका फोन नंबर लीक हो चुका है और उन्हें व उनके परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकियां मिल रही हैं. फोन पर लोग उन्हें गालियां भी दे रहे हैं. इसके साथ ही सिद्धार्थ ने तमिलनाडु भाजपा और आईटी सेल को इसका जिम्मेदार बताया है.

 


6:47 am (IST)
एक्ट्रेस सारा अली खान हाल ही में एयरपोर्ट पर नजर आईं. वहीं, इस दौरान एक फैन के साथ एक ऐसा वाक्या हुआ, जिसने सारा को हैरान कर दिया. कोरोना काल में एयरपोर्ट पर एक फैन ने सारा के करीब आ गया. फैन को पास आता देख सारा दोनों हाथ जोड़कर खड़ी हो गईं. बुरी तरह नाराज सारा ने फैन से पहले पूछा कि 'ये क्या कर रहे हो?'. दरअसल, सारा का एक फैन उनके साथ सेल्फी लेना चाहता था लेकिन सारा के पास आते-आते इस फैन ने अपना मास्क उतार दिया. वहीं इस शख्स को बिना मास्क के पास आते देख सारा गुस्सा हो गईं. 


मुंबई. शाहिद कपूर (Shahid Kapoor) फिल्मों में अपना जलवा दिखाने के बाद अब प्रोड्यूसर बनने वाले हैं. इसके लिए उन्होंने नेटफ्लिक्स के साथ एक फिल्म की डील भी साइन कर ली है. शाहिद कपूर की फिल्म जर्सी का शूट खत्म हो चुका है और वो इसकी रिलीज का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. ऐसे में अब उन्होंने आगे चलकर अपना प्रोडक्शन हाउस लॉन्च करने की तैयारी भी पूरी कर ली है. बताया जा रहा है कि नेटफ्लिक्स के साथ शाहिद ने 70-80 करोड़ रुपए की एक डील साइन की है. जिसमें वो एक माइथोलॉजिकल फिल्म बनाएंगे. इस फिल्म में लीड रोल भी शाहिद ही करेंगे. इस फिल्म की कहानी मशहूर लेखक अमीष त्रिवेदी की किताब पर आधारित होगी.  वहीं, अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'बेल बॉटम' की ओटीटी पर रिलीज होगी. खबर की मानें तो इसे हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज करने की डील करीब करीब पक्की हो चुकी है. बस अब इसके रिलीज डेट के ऐलान का इंतजार हो रहा है.

