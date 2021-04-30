Entertainment News Live Updates: शाहिद कपूर बने प्रोड्यूसर, अक्षय कुमार की 'बेल बॉटम' OTT पर होगी रिलीज!

Trending Topics :#बंगालचुनाव #IPL #Coronavirus #FarmersProtest
शाहिद कपूर की बेटी मीशा ने दादी नीलिमा के लिए लिखी चिट्ठी
हरी तेजा डिलीवरी से 7 दिन पहले हुईं थीं कोरोना पॉजिटिव, दर्द बयां करते हुए रोक नहीं पाईं आंसू्
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला बोले- ‘कोरोना पर तो मत करो राजनीति…’
'रंग दे बसंती' फेम सिद्धार्थ ने भाजपा पर लगाया नंबर लीक करने का आरोप
सारा अली खान से मिलने एयरपोर्ट पर करीब आया शख्स, बोलीं- ये क्या कर रहे हो?
Guys please stop playing politics..... the pandemics about statistics for you’ll but we are actually loosing loved ones, friends and family ... they are much more than just numbers to loved ones 🙏🏻— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 29, 2021
My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021
Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police.
I will not shut up. Keep trying.@narendramodi @AmitShah
