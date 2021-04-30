Entertainment News Live Updates: शाहिद कपूर बने प्रोड्यूसर, अक्षय कुमार की 'बेल बॉटम' OTT पर होगी रिलीज!

दक्षिण भारतीय सिनेमा के साथ साथ बॉलीवुड में अपने हुनर का परचम लहराने वाले अभिनेता सिद्धार्थ ने हाल ही में एक ट्वीट किया है जो चर्चा में आ गया है. सिद्धार्थ ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि उनका फोन नंबर लीक हो चुका है और उन्हें व उनके परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकियां मिल रही हैं. फोन पर लोग उन्हें गालियां भी दे रहे हैं. इसके साथ ही सिद्धार्थ ने तमिलनाडु भाजपा और आईटी सेल को इसका जिम्मेदार बताया है.

My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell

Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police.



I will not shut up. Keep trying.@narendramodi @AmitShah