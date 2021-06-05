Entertainment News Live Updates: KRK ने दी गोविंदा को लेकर सफाई, अपूर्व असरानी ने भी दिया कार्तिक आर्यन का साथ

अपूर्व असरानी ने अपने इस ट्वीट में लिखा, 'मैं अनुभव सर के इस हिम्मत की दाद देता हूं कि उन्होंने कार्तिक आर्यन के खिलाफ चल रहे है इस पूरे प्रकरण को एक कैम्‍पेन का नाम दे दिया है. 1 साल पहले मैंने भी लिखा था कि कैसे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को परेशान किया गया था. जिसके बाद मुझे कई लोगों ने ब्लैकलिस्ट कर दिया गया था. लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि अब कुछ अच्छे के लिए बदल रहा है.'

I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan. A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better.✊ https://t.co/8DbWRtLGa7