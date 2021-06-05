भाषा चुनें
Entertainment News Live Updates: KRK ने दी गोविंदा को लेकर सफाई, अपूर्व असरानी ने भी दिया कार्तिक आर्यन का साथ

Entertainment News, 5 June Live Updates: एंटरटेनमेंट जगत में आज काफी कुछ खास है. एंटरटेनमेंट लाइव ब्लॉग के जरिए जानिए फिल्म, टीवी, बॉलीवुड, हॉलीवुड, भोजपुरी समेत मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़ी आज की बड़ी खबरों के अपडेट्स.

Hindi.news18.com | June 5, 2021, 6:51 AM IST
Last Updated 32 mins ago
Entertainment News Live Updates: KRK ने दी गोविंदा को लेकर सफाई, अपूर्व असरानी ने भी दिया कार्तिक आर्यन का साथ

हाइलाइट्स

6:51 am (IST)
प्रोड्यूसर और बिग बॉस के एक्स कंटेस्टेंट विकास गुप्ता भी कोरोना से संक्रमित हो गए हैं, इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर दी है. विकास गुप्ता ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'बीइंग पॉजिटिव हमेशा अच्छा नहीं होता है और मेरे केस में तो बिल्कुल भी नहीं. मैं कोविड पॉजिटिव हो गया हूं. मैं उन सभी लोगों से विनती करता हूं कि आप अपना कोविड टेस्ट करवा लें, जो बीते कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए.' 


6:48 am (IST)
बॉलीवुड की पंगा गर्ल कंगना रनौत मे कुछ हफ्ते पहले ही कोरोना को मात दी है. कोरोना को मात देने के बाद हाल ही में उन्होंने अपनी कोविड केयर स्टोरी फैंस के साथ शेयर की है. कंगना ने इंस्टाग्राम पर करीब चार मिनट का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है.

 


6:45 am (IST)
'शादीस्थान' का फर्स्ट लुक रिवील होने के बाद अब फिल्म का ट्रेलर भी रिलीज हो गया है. कीर्ति कुल्हारी स्टारर 'शादीस्थान' का करीब तीन मिनट का ट्रेलर, समाज पर कई सवाल पूछ रहा है. ट्रेलर में कुछ डायलॉग्स काफी सटीक हैं. ट्रेलर में कीर्ति का अंदाज अभी तक के उनके सभी किरदारों से एक दम अलग है. फिल्म का निर्देशन राज सिंह चौधरी ने किया है, इसका प्रीमियर 11 जून को डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर होगा. 


6:29 am (IST)

अपूर्व असरानी ने अपने इस ट्वीट में लिखा, 'मैं अनुभव सर के इस हिम्मत की दाद देता हूं कि उन्होंने कार्तिक आर्यन के खिलाफ चल रहे है इस पूरे प्रकरण को एक कैम्‍पेन का नाम दे दिया है. 1 साल पहले मैंने भी लिखा था कि कैसे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को परेशान किया गया था. जिसके बाद मुझे कई लोगों ने ब्लैकलिस्ट कर दिया गया था. लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि अब कुछ अच्छे के लिए बदल रहा है.'

 


मुंबई. कमाल आर खान ने सुपरस्टार सलमान खान से हुई बहस के बाद हाल ही में एक ट्वीट किया, जिसमें उन्होंने गोविंदा को उनका सपोर्ट करने के लिए धन्यवाद किया. सभी लोग आश्चर्यचकित रह गए कि आखिर किस तरह से गोविंदा ने कमाल आर खान का सपोर्ट किया है. हालांकि, कमाल खान के इस रहस्य से खुद गोविंदा ने पर्दा उठाया. उन्होंने कहा कि वह पिछले लंबे समय से कमाल आर खान के संपर्क में ही नहीं हैं. हो सकता हो कि एक जैसे नाम वाले किसी दूसरे शख्स की वजह से कमाल खान कन्फ्यूज हो गए हों. उन्होंने ट्विटर पर अपनी सफाई पेश की है. वहीं, डायरेक्‍टर-प्रोड्यूसर अनुभव सिन्हा के बाद अब अपूर्व असरानी भी अब कार्तिक आर्यन के साथ खड़े होते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं. अपूर्व ने अब से कुछ देर पहले ही ट्वीट कर इस बात को सभी के सामने रखा है.

