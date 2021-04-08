भाषा चुनें
Entertainment News Live Updates: सरथकुमार-राध‍िका को 1 साल की सजा, विद्या बालन ने ओवरवेट होने पर तोड़ी चुप्पी

Entertainment News, 8 April Live Updates: एंटरटेनमेंट जगत में आज काफी कुछ खास है. एंटरटेनमेंट लाइव ब्लॉग के जरिए जानिए फिल्म, टीवी, बॉलीवुड, हॉलीवुड, भोजपुरी समेत मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़ी आज की बड़ी खबरों के अपडेट्स.

Hindi.news18.com | April 8, 2021, 6:43 AM IST
Entertainment News Live Updates: सरथकुमार-राध‍िका को 1 साल की सजा, विद्या बालन ने ओवरवेट होने पर तोड़ी चुप्पी

हाइलाइट्स

6:43 am (IST)
फिल्मफेयर ने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक थ्रोबैक फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो को शेयर करने के साथ लिखा, ‘क्या आप पहचान सकते हैं कि ब्लैक स्विम सूट में ये बॉलीवुड दीवा कौन है?’ये तस्वीर अब काफी वायरल हो रही है. दरअसल, ये फोटो प्रियंका चोपड़ाकी काफी पुरानी फोटो है और इस फोटो में प्रियंका चोपड़ा अपने दोस्तों के साथ एक छत पर खड़ी हुई हैं. प्रियंका फोटो में ब्लैक कलर के स्विम सूट में दिखाई दे रही हैं. एक्ट्रेस की ये फोटो बहुत पुरानी है.

 


6:40 am (IST)
अपनी बेबाकी के लिए पहचाने जाने वालीं एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत ने एक बार फिर से ट्वीट कर 'मूवी माफिया' पर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में जिक्र किया है कि कैसे बड़े-बड़े स्टार्स 'मूवी माफिया' की डर के वजह से उनकी तारीफ के लिए सीक्रेटली कॉल करते हैं. अपनी पोस्ट में उन्होंने बॉलीवुड के 'खिलाड़ी' अक्षय कुमार का भी नाम लिया है. 


6:35 am (IST)
कोरोना की वजह से मशहूर शो 'साथ निभाना साथिया 2'  के बंद होने की खबरें आईं, जिसके बाद शो की एक एक्ट्रेस आकांक्षा जुनेजा ने बताया था कि शो की शूटिंग अचानक बंद कर दी गई है. जिससे शो के सभी एक्टर्स परेशान हैं. वहीं अब इन खबरों पर शो को मेकर्स की प्रतिक्रिया आई है. उन्होंने साफ कर दिया है कि शो बंद नहीं किया जा रहा. इसके अलावा शो की एक्ट्रेस आकांक्षा ने माफी मांगते हुए अपना स्टेटमेंट जारी किया है.आकांक्षा जुनेजा ने कहा- 'मेरी तरफ से कोई बात गलत तरीके से चली गई थी. मैं इसके लिए मांफी मांगती हूं. 'साथिया 2' के सेट पर शूटिंग सुचारू रूप से हो रही है और हम सभी ट्रैक पर हैं.


6:31 am (IST)

विद्या ने कहा, 'लोग हमेशा मुझे कहते हैं कि वजन तो आपकी सेहत जितना जरूरी होता है. लेकिन मैं मानती है कि वजन भी तो आपकी सेहत का ही एक हिस्सा है,आप उसे हमेशा अलग पहचान देने की कोशिश क्यों करते हैं. एक्ट्रेस का ये कहना कई लोगों को सोचने पर मजबूर कर गया है'. 


मुंबई. तेलुगू फिल्‍मों के फेमस एक्टर और राजनेता सरथकुमार (Sarathkumar) को मुसीबतों ने घेर लिया है. एक्टर को चेक बाउंस मामले (Cheque Bounce Case) में स्‍पेशल कोर्ट ने एक साल कैद की सजा सुनाई गई है. सरथकुमार के साथ ही उनकी पत्‍नी और एक्‍ट्रेस राध‍िका सरथकुमार (Radhika Sarathkumar) को भी कोर्ट ने सजा सुनाई है. राध‍िका सरथकुमार को भी चेन्नई की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने एक साल की सजा सुना दी है. वहीं, विद्या बालन ने अपनी एक्टिंग के दम पर टीवी से बॉलीवुड में अलग जगह बनाई. उनका काम इतना शानदार रहा है कि कई वुमन सेंट्रिक फिल्मों में एक्ट्रेस ने लीड निभाया है. लेकिन कई बार उन्हें उनके वेट को लेकप ट्रोल किया गया. अपनी तीन तस्वीरों को शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने सवाल उठा दिया है- क्या वजन भी आपकी सेहत का ही एक हिस्सा नहीं है?

