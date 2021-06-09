भाषा चुनें
Entertainment News Live Updates: पाक सिंगर फरहाद हुमायूं का निधन, सनी लियोन बोलीं, ‘आता माझी सटकली’

Entertainment News, 9 June Live Updates: एंटरटेनमेंट जगत में आज काफी कुछ खास है. एंटरटेनमेंट लाइव ब्लॉग के जरिए जानिए फिल्म, टीवी, बॉलीवुड, हॉलीवुड, भोजपुरी समेत मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़ी आज की बड़ी खबरों के अपडेट्स.

June 9, 2021, 6:57 AM IST
Last Updated 24 mins ago
Entertainment News Live Updates: पाक सिंगर फरहाद हुमायूं का निधन, सनी लियोन बोलीं, ‘आता माझी सटकली’

6:57 am (IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत अपने टूटे ऑफिस का जायजा लेने पहुंचीं. दरअसल, पाली हिल स्थित ऑफिस में रेनोवेशन का काम किया जा रहा है. बीएमसी ने कंगना रनौत के ऑफिस को अवैध बताते हुए तोड़फोड़ की थी. एक्ट्रेस जब अपने ऑफिस पहुंची तो उन्होंने मास्क नहीं पहना था. इस पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने उन्हें जमकर ट्रोलकर रहे हैं. 


6:57 am (IST)
अली जफर ने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा, 'अलविदा पुराने दोस्त. आप बहुत लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा थे. संगीत और लोगों के जीवन में आपके योगदान को कुछ पंक्तियों में परिभाषित नहीं किया जा सकता है. आप एक संगीतकार और एक कलाकार से अधिक थे ... आप एक फाइटर थे ... नियति महानता और महानता के लिए आप थे.'


6:46 am (IST)
आतिफ असलम ने अपने फरहाद को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, ' धन्यवाद फादी, अच्छा म्यूजिक देने और अच्छे वक्त, और मेरे पहले एल्बम पर काम करने के लिए। दोस्त मैं अपने कोलाब को लेकर रोमांचित था. मैंने लिरिक्स पर काम भी पूरा कर लिया था, लेकिन नहीं पता था कि हम इसे पूरा नहीं कर पाएंगे.'


6:44 am (IST)
मुंबई. पाकिस्तानी संगीतकार फरहाद हुमायूं का निधन हो गया है. वह 42 साल के थे. फरहाद हुमायूं के अचानक दुनिया से इस तरह से अलविदा कहने के बाद फैंस और सेलेब्स मायूस हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं. फरहाद हुमायूं के निधन की जानकारी उनके फेसबुक पेज से ही दी गई. उनके फेसबुक पेज पर पोस्ट में लिखा गया, 'बेहतरीन फरहाद हुमायूं आज सुबह सितारों के लिए हमें छोड़ गए. चुनौतियों का सामना करने के लिए...' उनके इस पोस्ट पर लोग उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं. वहीं, सनी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक और पोस्ट शेयर किया है, जो खूब वायरल हो रहा है. सनी का ये वीडियो फनी वीडियो है. वीडियो में सनी किसी फिल्म की शूटिंग करते दिखाई दे रही हैं. इस वीडियो को शेयर करने के साथ सनी लियोन ने कैप्शन में लिखा कि, 'आता माझी सटकली'.

