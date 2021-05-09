भाषा चुनें
Entertainment News Live Updates: अनिरुद्ध दवे ने दी कोरोना को मात, दिशा पाटनी का 'राधे' अवतार

Entertainment News, 9 May Live Updates: एंटरटेनमेंट जगत में आज काफी कुछ खास है. एंटरटेनमेंट लाइव ब्लॉग के जरिए जानिए फिल्म, टीवी, बॉलीवुड, हॉलीवुड, भोजपुरी समेत मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़ी आज की बड़ी खबरों के अपडेट्स.

Hindi.news18.com | May 9, 2021, 6:48 AM IST
Last Updated 13 mins ago
Entertainment News Live Updates: अनिरुद्ध दवे ने दी कोरोना को मात, दिशा पाटनी का 'राधे' अवतार

हाइलाइट्स

6:48 am (IST)
टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन कृष्णा श्रॉफ सोशल मीडिया पर अक्सर अपने फोटोज और वीडियोज से लोगों का ध्यान खींचती हैं. एक बार फिर उन्होंने बिकिनी में अपनी अपनी बोल्ड तस्वीर शेयर कर सनसनी मचा दी है. कृष्णा श्रॉफ की इस तस्वीर को फैंस ने जमकर पसंद किया है.


6:45 am (IST)
मशहूर अदाकारा और भाजपा सांसद हेमा मालिनी के सेक्रेटरी का कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते निधन हो गया. इस बात की जानकारी हेमा मालिनी ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट करते हुए दी है. उन्होंने अपने सेक्रेटरी मेहता जी के साथ तस्वीर साझा करते हुए उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी.


6:37 am (IST)
बॉलीवुड और भोजपुरी सिनेमा की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस संभावना सेठ के पिता का निधन हो गया. संभावना के पिता पिछले दिनों कोरोना संक्रमित हुए थे. इस बात की जानकारी एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी थी. इसके बाद शनिवार शाम को उनके पिता का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया. इस बात की जानकारी संभावना सेठ के इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल के माध्यम से दी गई है. उनके पति अविनाश ने पोस्ट साझा करते हुए लिखा, 'आज शाम 5.37 बजे संभावना ने कोविड 19 के बाद दिल का दौरा पड़ने से अपने पिता को खो दिया. कृपया उनको अपनी प्रार्थनाओं में जगह देना.' 


6:29 am (IST)

वीडियो में बैकग्राउंड में राधे का टाइटल ट्रैक चल रहा है, जिस पर दिशा अपना स्वैग दिखा रही हैं. 


मुंबई. अनिरुद्ध दवे के फैंस के लिए एक अच्छी खबर सामने आई है. बीते करीब 2 हफ्तों से आईसीयू में भर्ती अनिरुद्ध दवे की कोरोना से जंग जारी थी, जिसके बाद अब अभिनेता ने कोरोना को मात दे दी है. अनिरुद्ध के 80-90 प्रतिशत लंग्स कोरोना से संक्रमित हो गए थे और अब डॉक्टर्स का पूरा ध्यान फेफड़ों के इन्फेक्शन को रोकने में है. वहीं, फिल्म 'राधे: योर मोस्ट वांटेड भाई' का फैंस को इंतजार है. सलमान खान के साथ दिशा पाटनी भी अहम भूमिका में नजर आएंगी. फिल्म राधे में सलमान खान एक कॉप की भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. हालांकि फिल्म में सलमान का अंदाज बाकी कॉप्स से काफी अलग है. ऐसे में अब इस लुक का फिल्टर भी आ गया है, जिसका इस्तेमाल करते हुए दिशा पाटनी ने एक वीडियो अपनी इंस्टा स्टोरी पर शेयर किया है.

