Entertainment News Live Updates: अनिरुद्ध दवे ने दी कोरोना को मात, दिशा पाटनी का 'राधे' अवतार

With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 yrs, my secretary, dedicated, hard working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family We lost him to covid. He is irreplaceable & leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever🙏 pic.twitter.com/QtGixciP3S— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 8, 2021
वीडियो में बैकग्राउंड में राधे का टाइटल ट्रैक चल रहा है, जिस पर दिशा अपना स्वैग दिखा रही हैं.
@DishPatani swag as @BeingSalmanKhan #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #Radhe #SalmanKhan #DishaPatani #RadheOnZEE5 #Instagram— Pal Sahab (@Itzmeavinash) May 8, 2021
Video Credit: Disha Patani Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/GqXgtnuQQU
