Entertainment News Live Updates: Satyameva Jayate 2 की रिलीज डेट टली, 12 मई को होनी थी रिलीज

Satyameva Jayate 2 की रिलीज डेट टली, 12 मई को होनी थी रिलीज
खाने का अपमान करने पर ट्रोल हुईं काजोल, लोग बोले- 'भोजन का मजाक मत बनाओ'
सुहाना खान को सुबह-सुबह आई खास दोस्त की याद, फोटो शेयर कर बोलीं- 'MISS U'
सुनील ग्रोवर 'Lol Hasee Toh Phasee' से फिर लगवाएंगे हंसी की ठहाके, जानें पूरी डिटेल
कंगना रनौत ने ट्विटर के बाद अब इंस्टाग्राम पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- ‘2024 का चुनाव बीजेपी के लिए खतरा’
अमन वर्मा को मां से आखिरी बार नहीं मिलने का है गम, सिर्फ 12 मिनट की हुई थी देरी
It’s tik-tok of middle-class, these dumbos are hijacked by capitalists/communists/Jihadis, this can be a very big threat for BJP for 2024 elections,if these jokers can wear cycling shorts beneath shirts in the name of fashion, they can be manipulated for pretty much anything 2/2— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 26, 2021
Instagram may be full of dumb people,it’s nonexistent IQ is intolerable,only good thing about it are small businesses that get exposure but now opposition is using these idiots to make holes in their own asses,it’s full of fools promoting wannabe western sleaze n hate for BJP 1/2— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 26, 2021
