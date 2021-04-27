भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#बंगालचुनाव #IPL #Coronavirus #FarmersProtest
राज्य/शहर चुनें लाइव टीवी

अपना शहर चुनें

  • No filtered items

राज्य

LIVE NOW

Entertainment News Live Updates: Satyameva Jayate 2 की रिलीज डेट टली, 12 मई को होनी थी रिलीज

Entertainment News, 27 April Live Updates: एंटरटेनमेंट जगत में आज काफी कुछ खास है. एंटरटेनमेंट लाइव ब्लॉग के जरिए जानिए फिल्म, टीवी, बॉलीवुड, हॉलीवुड, भोजपुरी समेत मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़ी आज की बड़ी खबरों के अपडेट्स.

Hindi.news18.com | April 27, 2021, 11:32 AM IST
facebook Twitter Linkedin
Last Updated 6 mins ago
Entertainment News Live Updates: Satyameva Jayate 2 की रिलीज डेट टली, 12 मई को होनी थी रिलीज

हाइलाइट्स

11:32 am (IST)
कोरोना महामारी के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए फिल्म Satyameva Jayate 2 के मेकर्स ने फिल्म की रिलीज डेट आगे बढ़ा दी है. ये फिल्म ईद के मौके पर 12 मई को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होनी थी. मेकर्स ने अभी नई डेट का ऐलान नहीं किया है. मेकर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर ये जानकारी शेयर की है. 


10:58 am (IST)
काजोल देवगन (Kajol Devgn) ने अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो शेयर की है. इस वीडियो पर फैंस के जबरदस्त रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं. एक्ट्रेस इस वीडियो में हवा में उछालते हुए सेब काटती हुई नजर आ रही हैं. देखा जा सकता है कि पहले तो वे सेब को हवा में उछालती हैं. फिर चाकू की मदद से सेब के दो हिस्से कर देती हैं. इस वीडियो को शेयर करने के साथ ही एक्ट्रेस ने कैप्शन में 'मूड' लिखा है. वीडियो पर फैंस के साथ ही सेलेब्स के भी जमकर रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं.


8:54 am (IST)
सुहाना खान (Suhana Khan) यूं तो स्टार किड हैं, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर किसी स्टार से कम नहीं है. सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी फैन फॉलोइंग काफी है और यही कारण कि जब भी वह कोई पोस्ट शेयर करती हैं, तो तुरंत वह वायरल हो जाता है. अभी कुछ देर पहले उन्होंने एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है, जिसको लेकर वह सुर्खियों में छा गई हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने  इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर एक थ्रोबैक फोटो शेयर की. ये तस्वीर उनके कजिन अर्जुन छिब्बा और उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड मानवी गौर हैं. दरअसल, आज मानवी गौर का बर्थडे हैं. उन्होंने आज सुबह-सुबह एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'बर्थडे गर्ल, मैं तुम्हें याद कर रही हूं'

 


7:35 am (IST)
कोरोना वायरस की वजह से चारों-ओर परेशानीयों का माहौल छाया हुआ है. ऐसे समय में दर्शकों के मनोरंजन के लिए अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर 30 अप्रैल के दिन पहला कॉमेडी रिएलिटी शो 'लोल हंसे तो फसे' (Lol Hasee Toh Phasee) लॉन्च होने जा रहा है. 10 प्रतियोगियों के बीच इस शो में देश के सबसे मशहूर और टैलेंटेड कॉमेडियन में से एक सुनील ग्रोवर (Sunil Grover) भी नजर आएंगे. इस शो में 10 टैलेंटेड कॉमेडियन दो मुख्य उद्देश्यों के साथ छह घंटे तक एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ कॉम्पीटिशन होगा. पहला उद्देश्य घर में मौजूद दूसरों को हंसाना होगा जबकि दूसरा यह है कि वे स्वयं न तो हंसेगा और न ही मुस्कुराएगा. अंतिम प्रतियोगी जो स्ट्रैट फेस रखने में सफल रहेगा. वह विजेता होगा और एक शानदार पुरस्कार का हकदार होगा. 


6:44 am (IST)
6:44 am (IST)
कंगना रनौत ने ट्विटर के बाद अब इंस्टाग्राम पर सवाल उठाए है. उन्होंने पहली बार इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर हो रहे कॉन्टेंट पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि इसका इस्तेमाल विपक्ष अपने लिए कर रहा है. उन्होंने एक के बाद एक ट्वीट किए और कहा कि यह मूर्खों से भरा हुआ है जो पश्चिम की फूहड़ता को प्रमोट कर रहे हैं और बीजेपी के खिलाफ नफरत फैला रहे हैं. इन मूर्खों को पूंजीपतियों, कम्युनिस्टों और जिहादियों ने हाइजैक कर लिया है। बीजेपी के लिए 2024 चुनावों में यह बड़ा खतरा बन सकता है.


6:40 am (IST)
अमन वर्मा की मां का हाल ही में निधन हुआ है, वह 79 साल की थीं. अमन वर्मा ने खुलासा किया कि उनकी मां की कोरोना टेस्ट भी निगेटिव आई थी, इसके अलावा उन्हें हाइपर टेंशन की बीमारी थी. उन्होंने बताया कि 5 दिनों के बाद, उनकी मां के शरीर में ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम हो गया, जिसके बाद उनका निधन हो गया. इस महामारी के चलते ही वो अपनी मां को आखिरी बार देख भी नहीं पाए. अमन का मानना है कि 12 मिनट की दूरी पर हो कर भी वह अपनी मां से नहीं मिल पाएं और यह बात ये बात उनके दिमाग से अब कभी नहीं निकलने वाली.

 


LOAD MORE
मुंबई. कन्नड़ एक्ट्रेस शनाया काटवे (Shanaya Katwe) को पुलिस ने उनके भाई राकेश काटवे की हत्या के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है. पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया कि राकेश की मौत में उनकी बहन शनाया का भी कुछ हाथ है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, छानबीन में सामने आया कि शनाया का अफेयर नियाज अहमद कटिगार से चल रहा था, जिसको राकेश पसंद नहीं करता था. ऐसे में कटिगार ने राकेश को मारने का प्लान बनाया. पुलिस ने इस मामले में बताया कि एक्ट्रेस के भाई राकेश के शरीर के टुकड़े शहर में अलग-अलग जगहों पर मिले हैं. पुलिस शनाया की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पूछताछ करेगी.

फोटो

राशिभविष्य

मेष

वृषभ

मिथुन

कर्क

सिंह

कन्या

तुला

वृश्चिक

धनु

मकर

कुंभ

मीन

चिंता के विचार आपकी ख़ुशी को बर्बाद कर सकते हैं। ऐसा न होने दें, क्योंकि इनमें अच्छी चीज़ों को ख़त्म करने की और समझदारी में निराशा का ज़हरीला बीज बोने की क्षमता होती है। ख़ुद को हमेशा अच्छा परिणाम पाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें और ख़राब हालात में भी कुछ-न-कुछ अच्छा देखने का गुण विकसित करें। ख़ास लोग ऐसी किसी भी योजना में रुपये लगाने के लिए तैयार होंगे, जिसमें संभावना नज़र आए और विशेष हो। भूमि से जुड़ा विवाद लड़ाई में बदल सकता है। मामले को सुलझाने के लिए अपने माता-पिता की मदद लें। उनकी सलाह से काम करें, तो आप निश्चित तौर पर मुश्किल का हल ढूंढने में क़ामयाब रहेंगे। किसी से अचानक हुई रुमानी मुलाक़ात आपका दिन बना देगी। काम के लिए समर्पित पेशेवर लोग रुपये-पैसे और करिअर के मोर्चे पर फ़ायदे में रहेंगे। सफ़र के लिए दिन ज़्यादा अच्छा नहीं है। जीवनसाथी के ख़राब व्यवहार का नकारात्मक असर आपके ऊपर पड़ सकता है। स्वयंसेवी कार्य या किसी की मदद करना आपकी मानसिक शांति के लिए अच्छे टॉनिक का काम कर सकता है। परेशान? आप पंडित जी से प्रश्न पूछ सकते हैं या अपनी कुंडली बनवा सकते हैं ।
और भी पढ़ें

टॉप स्टोरीज