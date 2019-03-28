Loading...



I hope and pray that I get to meet and greet and shake his hand before I leave INDIA!!!! Yes ladies and gentlemen he is legend!!! Over 190 BOLLYWOOD movies.... He is @AmitabhBachchan for my followers you ask who is he? He first gained popularity in the early 1970s for films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay, and was dubbed India's "angry young man" for his on-screen roles in Bollywood. Referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Sadi ka Mahanayak (Hindi for, "Greatest actor of the century"), Star of the Millennium, or Big B he has since appeared in over 190 Indian films in a career spanning almost five decades. Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema as well as world cinema. So total was his dominance on the Indian movie scene in the 1970s and 1980s that the French director François Truffaut called him a "one-man industry.... I would be honored to meet you sir I’m here for a few more days.....: Text him, call him, I’m here let’s do this!!! ( what other Bollywood actors should I meet while I’m here please tag them below!!! Good vibes and energy!!!