'Fair & Lovely' से फेयर शब्द हटने पर सुहाना खान-बिपाशा बसु ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, सांवले रंग को लेकर कही ये बात

News18Hindi
Updated: June 26, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
'Fair & Lovely' से फेयर शब्द हटने पर सुहाना खान-बिपाशा बसु ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, सांवले रंग को लेकर कही ये बात
(photo credit: instagram/@suhanakhan2, @bipashabasu)

सुहाना (Suhana Khan) ने इस खबर की जानकारी देते हुए अपने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट पर लिखा- 'हिंदुस्तान यूनीलीवर ने अपनी स्किन लाइटनिंग क्रीम 'फेयर एंड लवली' को लेकर घोषणा की है कि वह इसकी रीब्रांडिंग करेंगे.'

मुंबई. अमेरिकी अश्वेत जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड (George Floyd) की मौत के बाद से अमेरिका सहित दुनियाभर के कई देशों में 'ब्लैक लिव्स मूवमेंट' शुरू हुआ है, जिसका असर अब भारत में भी देखने को मिल रहा है. 'ब्लैक लिव्स मूवमेंट' के चलते हिंदुस्तान यूनीलीवर को अपनी फेयरनेस क्रीम के ब्रांड 'फेयर एंड लवली (Fair & Lovely)' को लेकर काफी आलोचनाओं का सामना करना पड़ा, जिसके बाद हिंदुस्तान यूनीलीवर ने अपने ब्रांड से 'फेयर' शब्द हटाने का फैसला लिया है. दरअसल, लगातार इस ब्रांड पर रंगभेद फैलाने का आरोप लगाया जा रहा था. कई सेलिब्रिटीज पहले ही इस तरह के प्रोडक्ट्स पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे चुके थे. अभय देओल (Abhay Deol) ने जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड की मौत पर दुख जताने वाले स्टार्स को निशाने पर लेकर पूछा था कि क्या वह इस तरह के ब्रांड का फेस बनने से इनकार कर सकते हैं.

इस खबर के बाद अभय देओल, कंगना रनौत, नंदिता दास, बिपाशा बसु (Bipasha Basu), सुहाना खान सहित कई स्टार्स ने खुशी जताई है. शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) की बेटी सुहाना खान भी इस खबर से बेहद खुश नजर आईं. सुहाना (Suhana Khan) ने इस खबर की जानकारी देते हुए अपने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट पर लिखा- 'हिंदुस्तान यूनीलीवर ने अपनी स्किन लाइटनिंग क्रीम 'फेयर एंड लवली' को लेकर घोषणा की है कि वह इसकी रीब्रांडिंग करेंगे और इस क्रीम के आगे से फेयर शब्द को हटा देंगे. इसके साथ ही कंपनी ने यह भी वादा किया है कि वह क्रीम के साथ यह सजेशन भी हटा देंगे कि कोई भी कामयाबी किसी तरह से स्किन टोन से जुड़ी है.'

(photo credit: instagram/@suhanakhan2)




बिपाशा बसु (Bipasha Basu) ने भी हिंदुस्तान यूनीलीवर के इस फैसले का स्वागत किया है. इसकी जानकारी देते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने अपनी कहानी शेयर करते हुए लिखा- 'जब मैं बड़ी हो रही थी तो मुझे अक्सर अपनी स्किन टोन लेकर सुनने को मिलता था कि इसका रंग ज्यादा डार्क है. वह थोड़ी सांवली है. मेरी मां भी सांवले रंग की खूबसूरत महिला रही हैं. मैं बहुत हद तक अपनी मां की तरह ही दिखती हूं. हालांकि, मुझे कभी समझ नहीं आया कि मेरे रिश्तेदार और जान-पहचान वाले मेरे रंग को लेकर क्यों चर्चा करते थे. मेरे त्वचा का रंग मेरी पहचान है.'






 




बिपाशा ने आगे लिखा है- 'मुझे अपने रंग से बहुत प्यार है और मैं कभी इस प्यार को खत्म नहीं करूंगी. मुझे पिछले 18 सालों में कई फेयरनेस क्रीम के विज्ञापन के ऑफर मिले, जो मुझे मोटी रकम देने को तैयार थे. लेकिन मैं हमेशा अपने सिद्धांतों पर कायम रही. इसे रोकने की जरूरत है, क्योंकि ऐसे विज्ञापन के जरिए गलत सपना बेचा जाता है. हमारे देश में अधिकांश लोग सांवले हैं. यह इस कंपनी का बेहतरीन कदम है और बाकी कंपनियों को भी इसे फॉलो करना चाहिए.'
First published: June 26, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
