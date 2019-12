'वो मेरी बेटी का रेप करने और मेरा गला रेतने की धमकी दे रहे हैं, मैं डर गई हूं'

Loading...



I can’t tell you how great it feels to be back and back into training again, well I’m almost there... some of you may ( or may not) have seen in my story ages ago that I sprained my ankle. I can’t begin to tell you the frustration and depression I endured because of it. I know it’s just a sprained ankle but when you’ve spent your whole life training and been active and then you get told you can’t do what you love... it’s sooooo depressing plus I also cannot stand being told what I can and can’t do.. I’m a stubborn Pisces!!! All I wanted to do was do nothing and eat ‍♀️ But hey sometimes everyone needs a time out from everything in life. So between that and always looking after my lovely gran I’ve been a busy Thankful everything has finally settled and fallen into place ☺️ thank you @jazmin_x_x1 for my cute gum kit to get me feeling cute again too #fitness #peace #life #struggles #real #gym #vegan #blonde #family #motivation