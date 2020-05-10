संगीत जगत को बड़ा झटका, 'रॉक ऑन रोल' के सिंगर लिटिल रिचर्ड का निधन



RIP #LittleRichard the architect of rock n roll... pic.twitter.com/685HKldASk

The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists....has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well❤ pic.twitter.com/PsFH4SOUZy

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew

#LittleRichard was a genius, pure and simple. He paved the way for (code for he was ripped off by)so many artists. Watch his YouTube performances to see what I mean. I met him on "Down and Out in Beverly Hills", in which he was hilarious. What a legacy. God bless you, Richard. https://t.co/Mz9UPzwYth

I met Little Richard when I was 13 or 14 at Aunt Kizzy’s in Marina Del Ray. The advice he gave me is invaluable. He was such a class act and I will never forget the time I sat at his table and he talked to me like I was his little bro. RIP Little Richard

Little Richard, who was known for his flamboyant and energetic performances, has died. This old "Tutti Fruitti" will miss his style and flair. Play the keys among the stars now, sir. You will be missed.

Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991. pic.twitter.com/51bEV1eYKB

लॉस एंजिल्स. मशहूर अमेरिकी सिंगर और गीतकार लिटिल रिचर्ड का 87 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. रिचर्ड के बारे में कहा जाता है कि वो एक ऐसे गीतकार, सिंगर, एक्टर और कलाकार थे जो विभिन्न बनी बनाई परिपाटी तोड़ने के लिए जातने जाते. लिटिल रिचर्ड का एलमब 'रॉक एंड रोल (rock 'n' roll)' इस कदर मशहूर हुआ कि वो किसी जॉनर में फिट होने के बजाए अपना नया ट्रेंड शुरू कर दिया. इसके बाद से उनको लोग रॉक एंड रोलर नाम से जानने लगे. उनके नाम पर ही यह जॉनर शुरू हो गया. उन्हें उनके गाने "टुट्टी फ्रूटी (Tutti Frutti)" और "लॉन्ग टॉल सैली (Long Tall Sally)" के लिए भी जाना जाता है.इनके निधन से पूरा हॉलीवुड जगत शोक में है. कई बड़े-बड़े कलकार लिटिल रिचर्ड के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं.हॉलीवुड जगत समेत दुनिया भर से उनके फैन्स अपने-अपने तरह से अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. साथ ही कुछ लोग अपने उनके साथ के अनुभवों को साझा कर रहे हैं. इतना ही उल्लेखनीय कि लिटिल रिचर्ड के बारे में सबसे खास बात ये है कि वो युवा और एक पीढ़ी पहले दोनों में ही समान रूप से मशहूर हैं. रैपर से लेकर ओपेरा गाने वालों तक में उनकी ख्याति बराबर रूप से थी.