मनोरंजन

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#TrainAccident #VandeBharartMission #CoronaVirus #IndiaGives #MakeYourOwnMask #IndiaPositive
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

संगीत जगत को बड़ा झटका, 'रॉक ऑन रोल' के सिंगर लिटिल रिचर्ड का निधन

News18Hindi
Updated: May 10, 2020, 8:30 AM IST
संगीत जगत को बड़ा झटका, 'रॉक ऑन रोल' के सिंगर लिटिल रिचर्ड का निधन
लिटिल रिचर्ड संगीत की दुनिया का बहुत बड़ा नाम है.

जॉर्ज‌िया में पैदा हुए लिटिल रिचर्ड (Little Richard) के पिता कभी नहीं चाहते थे कि वो एक गायक बने. लेकिन उन्होंने गायक बनकर इतिहास बना दिया.

  • Share this:
लॉस एंजिल्स. मशहूर अमेरिकी सिंगर और गीतकार लिटिल रिचर्ड का 87 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. रिचर्ड के बारे में कहा जाता है कि वो एक ऐसे गीतकार, सिंगर, एक्टर और कलाकार थे जो विभिन्न बनी बनाई परिपाटी तोड़ने के लिए जातने जाते. लिटिल रिचर्ड का एलमब 'रॉक एंड रोल (rock 'n' roll)' इस कदर मशहूर हुआ कि वो किसी जॉनर में फिट होने के बजाए अपना नया ट्रेंड शुरू कर दिया. इसके बाद से उनको लोग रॉक एंड रोलर नाम से जानने लगे. उनके नाम पर ही यह जॉनर शुरू हो गया. उन्हें उनके गाने "टुट्टी फ्रूटी (Tutti Frutti)" और "लॉन्ग टॉल सैली (Long Tall Sally)" के लिए भी जाना जाता है.

इनके निधन से पूरा हॉलीवुड जगत शोक में है. कई बड़े-बड़े कलकार लिटिल रिचर्ड के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं.




















हॉलीवुड जगत समेत दुनिया भर से उनके फैन्स अपने-अपने तरह से अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. साथ ही कुछ लोग अपने उनके साथ के अनुभवों को साझा कर रहे हैं. इतना ही उल्लेखनीय कि लिटिल रिचर्ड के बारे में सबसे खास बात ये है कि वो युवा और एक पीढ़ी पहले दोनों में ही समान रूप से मशहूर हैं. रैपर से लेकर ओपेरा गाने वालों तक में उनकी ख्याति बराबर रूप से थी.

यह भी पढ़ेंः आलिया भट्ट ने 8 साल की उम्र में कर दिया था नेशनल टीवी से ऐलान- एक्ट्रेस बनूंगी

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए हॉलीवुड से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: May 10, 2020, 8:24 AM IST
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES

कोविड-19 डेटा सेंटर

हेल्पलाइन. :

  • भारत
  • दुनिया

  • एक्टिव केस

    39,834

    +1,918*  

  • कुल केस

    59,662

    +3,320*  

  • ठीक हुए

    17,847

    +1,307*  

  • मृत्यु

    1,981

    +95*  
*change over the previous day
स्रोत: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार
अपडेटेड: May 09 (08:00 AM)
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर

दुनिया

  • एक्टिव केस

    2,375,888

    +15,248*  

  • कुल केस

    4,018,342

    +38,900*

  • ठीक हुए

    1,363,698

    +21,317*  

  • मृत्यु

    278,756

    +2,335*
*change over the previous day
स्रोत: Various
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर