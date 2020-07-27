104 की उम्र में एक्ट्रेस Olivia de Havilland का निधन, दो बार जीत चुकी हैं ऑस्कर



View this post on Instagram



I am truly heartbroken. We have lost one of our most treasured souls and heaven has gained a new angel. Dame de Havilland has captivated the world through generations, and shown us through her work, the power of acting. The power of such a strong and captivating performance, that it transcends time and stays with you always. She has personified that amazing phenomenon of becoming so immersed in a performance that you feel as if you KNOW her, she was right there and so real to all of us. Personally, what has always captivated me most is the person Dame Olivia de Havilland truly is. The epitome of kindness, graciousness, faith, warmth and elegance. She enchanted every room she entered, she connected with people so personally, and was so deeply engaged with them that they remembered it for the rest of their lives, and not because she was a star, but because of the person she was. In all my years of researching her life, across the globe, every person I have spoken with, absolutely lit up when speaking of her, she had been so engaged with them and so loving and routinely held their hand when she spoke with them. She was regal, elegant, graceful, charming and unforgettable. She stood up for what was right, and never backed down from an injustice. Let us all raise a glass of Champagne in her honor and say thank you. Thank you Dame de Havilland and rest well, you will be missed so dearly. Photograph by @julien_mignot in February 2018. #OliviadeHavilland #DameOliviadeHavilland