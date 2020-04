B'day Spl: 36 की हुईं 'कलयुग' एक्ट्रेस स्माइली सूरी, अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

View this post on Instagram



My baby @therealayan turns 10 today. I feel like he was so small just yesterday. How time flies. What a winner you are ! Phuphu is so proud of u my brave heart. I hope u win, I hope u fly above all I hope n pray u sing and dance through everything that lies ahead for you. Soar high my Iron Boy! U were meant to. Love u always and forever - phuphu