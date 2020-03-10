हिन्दी

बहन रंगोली ने ट्वीट कर दीं ऐसी प्राइवेट बातें, कंगना रनौत भी हो गईं 'लाल'

Updated: March 10, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) स्टारर 'थप्पड़ (Thappad)' के बारे में चर्चा करते हुए, रंगोली ने एक ऐसी गलती कर दी, जिससे उनकी बहन कंगना ही उनसे नाराज हो गई हैं.

रंगोली चंदेल (Rangoli Chandel) ने इन ट्वीट्स में कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) संग हुई उन बातों का भी जिक्र कर दिया, जो उन्होंने अपने पार्टनर संग अपने रिलेशनशिप को लेकर कही थीं. इसमें उन्होंने कुछ प्राइवेट बातों का भी जिक्र किया था, जिसके यूं ट्विटर पर लिखे जाने पर कंगना भड़क उठीं.

  Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
मुंबई : एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) का अभी तक आधिकारिक रूप से कोई सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट नहीं है, लेकिन उनकी बहन रंगोली चंदेल (Rangoli Chandel) सोशल मीडिया पर खासी एक्टिव रहती हैं. वह इसके जरिये न सिर्फ अपने और अपने परिवार के बारे में बात करती हैं, बल्कि हर मुद्दे पर बेबाकी से अपनी राय भी रखती हैं, लेकिन यह बात और है कि कई बार उनके लिए उनका यूं सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्ट करना मुश्किल का सबब बन जाता है. ऐसे में हाल ही में रिलीज हुई तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) स्टारर 'थप्पड़ (Thappad)' के बारे में चर्चा करते हुए, रंगोली ने एक ऐसी गलती कर दी, जिससे उनकी बहन कंगना ही उनसे नाराज हो गई हैं.

दरअसल, रंगोली ट्विटर पर तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म थप्पड़ पर अपनी राय दे रही थीं और इसी दौरान उन्होंने अपने और कंगना के बीच हुई प्राइवेट बातें भी ट्विटर पर शेयर कर दीं. इस पर कंगना रंगोली पर भड़क गईं और उन्हें ऐसा ना करने के लिए भी कहा. इस बात की जानकारी खुद रंगोली ने ट्वीट करके दी है.

इन ट्वीट्स में रंगोली ने 'बागी 3' (Baaghi 3) के निर्देशक अहमद खान (Ahmad Khan) के उस दावे का भी जिक्र किया था, जिसने हाल ही में यह कहते हुए विवाद छेड़ दिया कि एक महिला को उसके पति को सिर्फ एक बार थप्पड़ मारने के लिए छोड़ना समझ से परे है. दरअसल, अहमद खान ने यह बात तापसी पन्नू की हाल ही में आई फिल्म, थप्पड़ को लेकर कही थी.



रंगोली ने ट्वीट करते लिखा, 'मैंने कंगना से पूछा कि थप्पड़ को लेकर बहस चल रही है, इस पर तुम क्या सोचती हो. इस पर उसने कहा, मुझे लगता है कि अगर मेरा साथी मुझे थप्पड़ मारता है तो मैं उसे थोड़े वक्त के लिए उसे घर से बाहर भेज देती. मैं उसे महीनों या सालों तक अकेला रहने देती, लेकिन अगर उसे उसकी गलती का एहसास होगा तो मैं उसे हमेशा के लिए नहीं छोड़ूंगी.'







लेकिन, लगातार ट्वीट करते हुए रंगोली ने इन ट्वीट्स में कंगना संग हुई उन बातों का भी जिक्र कर दिया, जो उन्होंने अपने पार्टनर संग अपने रिलेशनशिप को लेकर कही थीं. इसमें उन्होंने कुछ प्राइवेट बातों का भी जिक्र कर दिया. रंगोली ने बताया कि कंगना से जब थप्पड़ पर सवाल किया तो उन्होंने कहा कि अगर उन्हें कोई थप्पड़ तो उसे बर्बाद कर देंगी, लेकिन अगर कोई उन्हें स्पैंक (कूलहों पर मारना) करें तो उन्हें पसंद आएगा. अपनी इन बातों को यूं पब्लिक किए जाने पर कंगना अपनी बहन पर भड़क उठीं और उन्होंने रंगोली से ऐसा ना करने को कहा. हालांकि रंगोली भी कहां बाज़ आने वाली थीं, उन्हें यह बात भी ट्विटर पर शेयर कर दी.

First published: March 10, 2020, 9:43 AM IST
