View this post on Instagram



For me, becoming isn’t about arriving somewhere or achieving a certain aim. I see it instead as forward motion, a means of evolving, a way to reach continuously toward a better self. The journey doesn’t end. And as they say it isn't the destination but the journey that matters !!!! 🌸.......Thank u @ektarkapoor @muktadhond @varunthebabbar @colorstv for a beautiful journey called #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel . #manyata will always be special !! ❤️..... Thank u n gratitude to the universe for giving me #naagin again ! Life has indeed come a full circle 😇 and a big thank you to my fans n audience for forever showering so much of appreciation n love to me ..means the world -♥️❤️................................#gratitude#manyata #naagin4#naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel#originalnaagin#firstnaaginoftv#sayantanighosh #actor#actorslife#instagrammers#instagrammer#instagood#instamood#lovemyjob#lovemyjob#lovemylife#beautifuljourney#everyjourneymustend#thankyougod#thankyouuniverse#happyweekend#happysaturday#saturday#saturdayvibes#saturdaymood#saturdaymorning#saturdaymotivation#weekend#weekendmood#weekendvibes 🌸