फिल्मों में Nagarjuna की बहू और एक्ट्रेस Samantha Akkineni ने पूरे किए 11 साल, वीडियो पोस्ट कर कही इमोशनल बात

#11yearanniversary Thankyou @menongautham for seeing something in me‍♀️..something that I really didn’t see in myself.. Thankyou @ManjulaOfficial and Thankyou @chay_akkineni ❤️.. and Thankyou to all of you reading this .. you have made me the happiest woman in the world pic.twitter.com/33mhB49IcL