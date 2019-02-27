पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्रियों ने खोला भारत के खिलाफ मोर्चा, पीएम मोदी को कहा -'We Will Surpise You'
पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस वीना मलिक ने पीएम मोदी की तरफ इशारा करते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि जिसे आप खत्म न कर सकें, ऐसी शुरुआत नहीं करनी चाहिए.
अर्मीना ने बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की आलोचना करते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि इन सभी एक्टर्स को शांति की बात करनी चाहिए लेकिन ये सभी युद्ध को प्रमोट कर रहे हैं. अर्मीना ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से मेरा दिल बहुत भारी है. मुझे मेरे चारों तरफ नफरत और खून-खराबा ही नज़र आ रहा है. आखिर इंसानियत कहां जा रही है?
I’m watching SOME of these “Bollywood” accounts in dismay, glorifying war (people should take note) In the future, these particular individuals shouldn’t be allowed to preach peace to the world. Artists are supposed to be sane, pacifying voices. ♀️ #theinternetneverforgets— Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 26, 2019
Loading...
Last few days have been very heavy on my heart. All around me is war, carnage, blood, hatred and division. Where did humanity go wrong? May the creator deliver these power hungry monsters to hell and rid us of their evil.
— Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 20, 2019
वहीं अर्मीना ने एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि मैंने देखा है कि युद्ध क्या कर सकता है. यकीन कीजिए आप इसकी मांग नहीं करेंगे जब आप इसका खुनी और डरावना रूप देखेंगे. युद्ध में हम इंसानियत खो देते हैं.
I’ve seen what war can do. Trust me, you will not want it once you see just how BLOODY and scary it can be. Nobody wins a war, humanity loses. pic.twitter.com/cH3NR6roFf
— Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 22, 2019
वहीं पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस वीना मलिक ने पीएम मोदी की तरफ इशारा करते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि जिसे आप खत्म न कर सकें, ऐसी शुरुआत नहीं करनी चाहिए. इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने पीएम मोदी को मेंशन भी किया है.
Don't Start what You can't Finish@narendramodi @IAF_MCC #IndianFailedStrike
— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019
We will Surprise You...!!! #PakistanArmyZindabad #PakistanZindabad
— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019
इसके अलावा वीना ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर कई भारत विरोधी ट्वीट किए हैं.
यह भी पढ़ें:
अब इस सुख से वंचित रह जाएंगे पाकिस्तानी, इमरान खान ने लिया बड़ा फैसला
एक क्लिक और खबरें खुद चलकर आएंगी आपके पास, सब्सक्राइब करें न्यूज़18 हिंदी WhatsApp अपडेट्स