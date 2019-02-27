

I’m watching SOME of these “Bollywood” accounts in dismay, glorifying war (people should take note) In the future, these particular individuals shouldn’t be allowed to preach peace to the world. Artists are supposed to be sane, pacifying voices. ‍♀️ #theinternetneverforgets — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 26, 2019

Last few days have been very heavy on my heart. All around me is war, carnage, blood, hatred and division. Where did humanity go wrong? May the creator deliver these power hungry monsters to hell and rid us of their evil.

— Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 20, 2019



I’ve seen what war can do. Trust me, you will not want it once you see just how BLOODY and scary it can be. Nobody wins a war, humanity loses. pic.twitter.com/cH3NR6roFf

— Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 22, 2019