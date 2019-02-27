होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्रियों ने खोला भारत के खिलाफ मोर्चा, पीएम मोदी को कहा -'We Will Surpise You'

पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस वीना मलिक ने पीएम मोदी की तरफ इशारा करते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि जिसे आप खत्म न कर सकें, ऐसी शुरुआत नहीं करनी चाहिए.

Updated: February 27, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
पुलवामा में भारतीय जवानों पर हुए आतंकी हमले का करारा जवाब पाकिस्तान को मिल चुका है. भारतीय वायु सेना ने ‘Air Strike’ के जरिए पाकिस्तानी आतंकी ठिकानों को उड़ा डाला है. बताया जा रहा है कि इस ऑपरेशन में 300 से भी अधिक आतंकी मार गिराए गए हैं. वहीं इस पाकिस्तान को मिले इस जवाब के बाद भारतीय बहुत खुश हैं. बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी ट्विटर के जरिए अपनी खुशी जाहिर कर रहे हैं. लेकिन इसी जगह पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस अर्मीना खान ने चौंकाने वाला रिएक्शन दिया है.

अर्मीना ने बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की आलोचना करते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि इन सभी एक्टर्स को शांति की बात करनी चाहिए लेकिन ये सभी युद्ध को प्रमोट कर रहे हैं. अर्मीना ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से मेरा दिल बहुत भारी है. मुझे मेरे चारों तरफ नफरत और खून-खराबा ही नज़र आ रहा है. आखिर इंसानियत कहां जा रही है?







वहीं अर्मीना ने एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि मैंने देखा है कि युद्ध क्या कर सकता है. यकीन कीजिए आप इसकी मांग नहीं करेंगे जब आप इसका खुनी और डरावना रूप देखेंगे. युद्ध में हम इंसानियत खो देते हैं.



वहीं पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस वीना मलिक ने पीएम मोदी की तरफ इशारा करते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि जिसे आप खत्म न कर सकें, ऐसी शुरुआत नहीं करनी चाहिए. इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने पीएम मोदी को मेंशन भी किया है.





इसके अलावा वीना ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर कई भारत विरोधी ट्वीट किए हैं.

