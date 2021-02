फिल्म Andhadhun के तेलुगू रीमेक 'Nithiin 30' का पोस्टर जारी, जानिए फिल्म की रिलीज डेट

Youth🌟 @actor_nithiin is all set to Amaze you with his Never Before Avatar 😎#Nithiin30 to have Grand Release WW on June 11th 2021 🎹@SreshthMovies #ProdNo6💥@tamannaahspeaks @NabhaNatesh @MerlapakaG #SudhakarReddy #NikithaReddy #RajKumarAkella @mahathi_sagar @MukhiSree pic.twitter.com/vmGnDH49UB