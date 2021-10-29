Puneeth Rajkumar के निधन पर साउथ से बॉलीवुड तक दौड़ी शोक की लहर, Chiranjeevi समेत बोनी कपूर ने भी जताया दुख

मनोरंजन

Puneeth Rajkumar Death: साउथ सिनेमा के स्टार एक्टर पुनीत राजकुमार (Puneeth Rajkumar) का शुक्रवार को निधन हो गया. इस दुख की खड़ी में सिनेमा जगत में शोक की लहर दौड़ पड़ी है. चिरंजीवी (Chiranjeevi) समेत बोनी कपूर (Boney kapoor) तक ने शोक व्यक्त किया है.

    कन्नड़ सिनेमा (Kannada Cinema) के पावर स्टार कहे जाने वाले एक्टर पुनीत राजकुमार (Puneeth Rajkumar) का शुक्रवार को निधन (Puneeth Rajkumar Death) हो गया. उन्हें सुबह 11.40 बजे सीने में दर्द उठने के बाद बेंगलुरु के अस्पताल में एडमिट कराया गया था. हालांकि, 46 साल की उम्र में वो जिंदगी की जंग से हार गए. उनके निधन की जानकारी मिलने के बाद सिनेमा जगत में ही नहीं बल्कि खेल दुनिया में भी शोक की लहर दौड़ पड़ी है. उनकी मौत की खबर से पूरी इंडस्ट्री हिल गई. उनके निधन पर चिरंजीवी (chiranjeevi) समेत बॉलीवुड फिल्ममेकर बोनी कपूर तक ने शोक व्यक्त किया है.

    चिरंजीवी

    चिरंजीवी ने एक्टर पुनीत के निधन पर ट्वीट किया, ‘शॉकिंग, दिल तोड़ देने वाली घटना, पुनीत राजकुमार बहुत जल्दी चले गए. आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले. परिवार के लिए मेरी गहरी संवेदना. कन्नड़ सिनेमा के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति. इस दुखद नुकसान का सामना करने के लिए सभी को शक्ति मिले.’

    पूजा हेगड़े

    एक्ट्रेस पूजा हेगड़े (Pooja Hegde) ने लिखा, ‘विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है. भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए बड़ी क्षति. इस कठिन समय में उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों को ढेर सारा प्यार.’

    महेश बाबू

    महेश बाबू (Mahesh Babu) ने लिखा, ‘शॉक्ड, गहरा दुख हुआ. उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएं. मैं उनसे मिला हूं वो बहुत ही विनम्र इंसान थे.’

    राम गोपाल वर्मा

    फिल्ममेकर राम गोपाल वर्मा (Ram Gopal Verma) ने लिखा, ‘चौंकाने वाली त्रासदी है. पुनीत राजकुमार की अचानक मौत, ये काफी डरावना है. ये एक भयानक सच है कि हम में से कोई भी कभी भी इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह सकता है. इसलिए, जीवन को फास्ट फोरवर्ड मोड पर जीना सबसे अच्छा है.’

    राम पोथिनेनी

    राम पोथिनेनी (Ram Pothineni) ने पुनीत के लिए लिखा, ‘वो एक विनम्र और जमीन से जुड़े हुए इंसान थे. ईश्वर आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे भाई.’

    बोनी कपूर

    बोनी कपूर (Boney Kapoor) ने एक्टर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा, ‘पुनीत के अचानक निधन की खबर से गहरा सदमा. एक पावरफुल एक्टर, जो लोगों का दिल अपनी एक्टिंग और काम से जीत लेता था. उनके परिवार को संवेदनाएं.’ इसके अलावा उनके निधन पर जूनियर एनटीआर और दलकीर जैसे एक्टर्स ने भी दुख जताया है.

    फोटो

