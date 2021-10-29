Puneeth Rajkumar के निधन पर साउथ से बॉलीवुड तक दौड़ी शोक की लहर, Chiranjeevi समेत बोनी कपूर ने भी जताया दुख

कन्नड़ सिनेमा (Kannada Cinema) के पावर स्टार कहे जाने वाले एक्टर पुनीत राजकुमार (Puneeth Rajkumar) का शुक्रवार को निधन (Puneeth Rajkumar Death) हो गया. उन्हें सुबह 11.40 बजे सीने में दर्द उठने के बाद बेंगलुरु के अस्पताल में एडमिट कराया गया था. हालांकि, 46 साल की उम्र में वो जिंदगी की जंग से हार गए. उनके निधन की जानकारी मिलने के बाद सिनेमा जगत में ही नहीं बल्कि खेल दुनिया में भी शोक की लहर दौड़ पड़ी है. उनकी मौत की खबर से पूरी इंडस्ट्री हिल गई. उनके निधन पर चिरंजीवी (chiranjeevi) समेत बॉलीवुड फिल्ममेकर बोनी कपूर तक ने शोक व्यक्त किया है.

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon.

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

चिरंजीवी

चिरंजीवी ने एक्टर पुनीत के निधन पर ट्वीट किया, ‘शॉकिंग, दिल तोड़ देने वाली घटना, पुनीत राजकुमार बहुत जल्दी चले गए. आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले. परिवार के लिए मेरी गहरी संवेदना. कन्नड़ सिनेमा के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति. इस दुखद नुकसान का सामना करने के लिए सभी को शक्ति मिले.’

Cannot believe what I’m hearing Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 29, 2021

पूजा हेगड़े

एक्ट्रेस पूजा हेगड़े (Pooja Hegde) ने लिखा, ‘विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है. भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए बड़ी क्षति. इस कठिन समय में उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों को ढेर सारा प्यार.’

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise. One of the most humble people I’ve met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

महेश बाबू

महेश बाबू (Mahesh Babu) ने लिखा, ‘शॉक्ड, गहरा दुख हुआ. उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएं. मैं उनसे मिला हूं वो बहुत ही विनम्र इंसान थे.’

Apart from the shocking tragedy that @PuneethRajkumar ‘s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2021

राम गोपाल वर्मा

फिल्ममेकर राम गोपाल वर्मा (Ram Gopal Verma) ने लिखा, ‘चौंकाने वाली त्रासदी है. पुनीत राजकुमार की अचानक मौत, ये काफी डरावना है. ये एक भयानक सच है कि हम में से कोई भी कभी भी इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह सकता है. इसलिए, जीवन को फास्ट फोरवर्ड मोड पर जीना सबसे अच्छा है.’

One of the most humble and down to earth actors I’ve come across..Rest in Peace brother. #PuneethRajkumar — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) October 29, 2021

राम पोथिनेनी

राम पोथिनेनी (Ram Pothineni) ने पुनीत के लिए लिखा, ‘वो एक विनम्र और जमीन से जुड़े हुए इंसान थे. ईश्वर आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे भाई.’

Life is So Unpredictable

Some losses are unacceptable No No No

God u can’t be so cruel U can’t take the good hearted people awayyyyyyyyy …… can’t able to control my tears ….. Puneeeeth annnnnnaaa !! @PuneethRajkumar #rip pic.twitter.com/QN6ghu0d3m — thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 29, 2021

One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken! Can’t believe you have gone so soon. pic.twitter.com/55lt4r62d1 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 29, 2021

बोनी कपूर

बोनी कपूर (Boney Kapoor) ने एक्टर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा, ‘पुनीत के अचानक निधन की खबर से गहरा सदमा. एक पावरफुल एक्टर, जो लोगों का दिल अपनी एक्टिंग और काम से जीत लेता था. उनके परिवार को संवेदनाएं.’ इसके अलावा उनके निधन पर जूनियर एनटीआर और दलकीर जैसे एक्टर्स ने भी दुख जताया है.