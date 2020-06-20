रंगोली चंदेल ने साधा सुशांत की PR टीम पर निशाना, बोलीं- 'इनके भड़काने पर टूटा अंकिता संग रिश्ता'



View this post on Instagram



So nicely written Sandeep, he hired a fancy Bollywood PR, she works for movie mafia she told him you need exciting pair to create media frenzy like your contemporaries, here people don’t fall in love because they are in love here every thing is branding, build your brand this is the time forget your personal weaknesses now, date a super model like Ranveer or Ranbir or someone with connections who comes from film family, it’s not good for your image to live in Malad with a tv actress if you want to be in the big league you must behave like them, walk like them, live where they live otherwise you will always be a struggling tv actor, Ankita and Shushant had bought a house together he left, she was devastated but they broke his backbone, he shifted to Bandra, these fake friends surrounded him he started to date super models but he was lost, when I had known this long back because of common friends I thought to myself all this won’t help, and that’s exactly what happened no matter what he did they didn’t accept him they didn’t let him live either, their strategy worked soon fake PR and friends left and he got lonely and depressed, they used this opportunity to hit him even harder with more nasty gossiping and bigger bans and finally he left ...... you are right wish there was a way to block those blinding lights of show business and it’s fake promises .... wish there was a way to block the mirage that movie mafia flash at every outsider who is loaded with talent, grit and ambition ... 💔