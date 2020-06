प्रवासी मजदूरों के बाद गरीब महिलाओं की मदद को आगे आए सोनू सूद, फराह खान के साथ मिलकर कर रहे ये नेक काम

View this post on Instagram



Over 2 million girls will get their first periods during this lockdown. Don’t make them go through this alone. Talk to them and tell them - Periods are normal, natural and nothing to feel embarrassed about. This #WorldMenstrualHygieneDay, I choose to end the taboo and whispers associated with periods and talk openly about it. Because, after all, #ItsJustAPeriod If you believe Periods are normal and the taboos surrounding them should end, share a post with a picture like this, tag @stayfreeindia and use #ItsJustAPeriod. Let’s stand together and normalize Periods, because every voice matters.