'आराम से जाओ और जल्दी वापस आओ' सोनू सूद ने यह कहकर लोगों को किया विदा, देखें Video

There is absolutely no stopping for @Sonu_Sood. These are fresh visuals of today early morning where the actor personally bid aideu to the tailors and hand pullers stuck in Mumbai to their respective homes in UP, Jharkhand & Bihar. Till now more than 15,000 migrants have been sent to their respective homes under the #GharBhejo initiative started by him & @goel.neeti. #sonusood #viralbhayani @viralbhayani