सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की दोस्तों के साथ ऐसी थी लाइफ, सिद्धार्थ ने शेयर किए Video

How do I even... The feeling of being in the company of #SushantSinghRajput is like being blissfully frozen in a time capsule for eternity. The fascination refuses to leave your thoughts, and only your karma can be the true marker of your gratitude. As an artist, one seeks a muse who can stir those emotions in you, and also unravels unseen perspectives. Thankyou @sushantsinghrajput for making me a part of your universe. My journey from Siddharth to Buddha (which I still feel he jokingly calls me), propels me to extend the access to this beautiful portal to whoever this post can reach. If you're a film maker, visual artist or know one, just comment email or DM the handle. If you could also share a cause that inspires you to work for, it would be brilliant. Email- Sid.pithani@gmail.com Tagging a few friends who I know would love this. @vishnuagar @vishnuponna @vishfactory @akks07 @harami_shayar @obayo_obiyo @jerry_mks @pramatianand @nishthashailajan @temetnosce05 @honestpretender @bhabanu @keya.vaswani @jauhariaanchal @aayushesque @igauravguleria @the_unsettled_mind @hopdhop @ghiyahimanshu5 @twirlingfeet @akanksha_2096 @salora_akanksha @tra_jha @desaisaab @upamanyubhattacharyya