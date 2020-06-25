फैंस से बात कर रही थीं सुष्मिता सेन, तभी आए बॉयफ्रेंड और गाने लगे गाना, देखें Viral Video
सुष्मिता सेन और रोहमन शॉल अक्सर तस्वीरें को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करते रहते हैं.
अपने फैन की सिंगिंग से खुश होकर सुष्मिता ने फैन्स से बातचीत में बताया कि उनके घर में भी दो सिंगर हैं, जिनमें से एक उनके बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल (Rohman Shawl) हैं.
- Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
इसी बीच सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) के बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल (Rohman Shawl) भी आ गए. रोहमन को यूं लाइव सेशन में देखकर सुष्मिता के फैंस भी हैरान रह गए. इस दौरान रोहमन ने सुष्मिता सेन के लिए 'बड़े अच्छे लगते हैं' गाना गाया और सुष्मिता सेन के साथ ही उनके फैन्स को भी हैरान कर दिया. जिसके बाद सभी ने उनकी तारीफ भी की. हालांकि, यह पहली बार नहीं है जब रोहमन ने अपनी लेडी लव के लिए कोई गाना गाया हो. इससे पहले भी वह कई बार एक्ट्रेस के लिए गाना गा चुके हैं.
बता दें हाल ही में सुष्मिता सेन ने रोहमन शॉल के साथ अपनी मुलाकात और रिलेशनशिप को लेकर कई खुलासे किए थे. जिसमें उन्होंने रोहमन संग अपनी पहली मुलाकात के बारे में बात करते हुए बताया था कि दोनों किसी इवेंट में नहीं बल्कि इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए मिले थे.
You have a way with me @rohmanshawl ❤️ My Rock, my love & my best friend..Thank you for holding my hand through it all...couldn’t have done it without you!!❤️I love you ya!!! #memories #whatavoice #whataheart #Repost @rohmanshawl with @make_repost ・・・ I have wanted to share this Video for months!! Finally the time has come!! . Let me give you the back story of this video !! Its from the first time that i went to the set of AARYA (they were shooting in Madh island on this particular day)!! I have known Sush to be a certain way & i had no doubt that she will Own the character of Aarya ! So the first time i saw her perform, i realised how unaware i was of her true potential as an Actor !! @sushmitasen i have seen you mould into Aarya, i have seen you grow as Aarya, i have seen you give your soul to Aarya & now i can finally say, i have seen you Rule the world as AARYA!! Take a bow you Amazing woman !! ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you everyone for all the positive feed back on AARYA ❤️ . . P.s. Hats off to team Aarya @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @madhvaniram Thank you so much ❤️
रोहमन ने खुद सुष्मिता सेन को इंस्टाग्राम पर मैसेज किया था, जिसके बाद एक्ट्रेस ने उनके मैसेज का आंसर दिया और दोनों की बातचीत होने लगी. इसके साथ ही एक्ट्रेस ने यह भी बताया था कि शुरुआती दिनों में रोहमन ने सुष्मिता से अपनी उम्र भी छिपा रखी थी. बाद में उन्हें रोहमन की सही उम्र का पता लगा था और उन्हें यह एहसास हुआ था कि रोहमन उनसे काफी छोटे हैं.