पेटीएम KYC के नाम पर एक्ट्रेस मृणाल देशराज के साथ 27000 रुपये की धोखाधड़ी, बोलीं- 'मेहनत की कमाई थी'

View this post on Instagram



Women are angels,and when someone breaks our wings, we simply continue to fly...ON A BROOMSTICK ...we are flexible like that ♥️ Raised in a house full of strong independent women with (3)sisters and ofcourse my mom...I was trained to be brave and fearless. All the above mentioned women are now successful in their profession and at home and this mindset reflects in everything be it raising kids or excelling in our respective careers. This is just an appreciation post to all the women out there who are putting in the grind everyday as housewives or women who are working,and to all the men who support them in their journey.....if you are reading this just smile ...you have earned it. I really want to know about such women in your life? Comments me batao about the woman made you a better person ❤️ Outfit designed by @afamado_style ❤️ Makeup by @makeoversbyzeel #empowerment #inspiration #love #selflove #motivation #empoweringwomen#selfcare #entrepreneur #positivevibes #healing #success #empower #positivity #education #leadership #fashion #feminism #loveyourself #lifecoach #girlpower #feminist #inspire #fitness#mreenaldeshraj#mreedazzle ❤️