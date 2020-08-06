टीवी एक्टर समीर शर्मा ने की आत्महत्या, घर में फंदे से लटका मिला शव

View this post on Instagram

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma is no more. Sameer Sharma who has featured in many shows Jyoti, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Left Right Left, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir etc was found hanging in his apartment in Malad West. As per a report in Mid-day, the night duty watchman saw the body and informed the people and the police came to the spot. The police as per reports felt that the actor committed suicide two days back. No suicide note was found in the house. Earlier, Sameer went through a major health ailment but recovered and even got back to acting. He was presently part of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke the Star Plus show. He played the role of Kuhu’s father in the show. A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy. #sameersharma #rip 🙏