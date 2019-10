इस एक्ट्रेस ने बताया - बुर्का छोड़कर बिकिनी पहनने की पूरी कहानी

Loading...



View this post on Instagram



Bikini photos never fail... Put that hat on...lose the trail... When on ramp or on stage... Wear that bikini... Work that blaze... Don the two piece or a monokini .. Don't worry abt your body... Just wear a bikini... -Anjum Fakih #bikinilove #effyourbeautystandards #baligasm #beacholics #crystalbay #nusapenida #anjumfakih